Football: Ankle ligament injury to sideline Barcelona defender Balde for two months

By Agency News Desk

Madrid (Spain), May 29 (IANS) FC Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde will miss the forthcoming round of international matches and will need around two months to recover after suffering a partial tear in the ligament of his right ankle during Sunday’s 3-0 win at home to Mallorca.

The defender was caught by a bad challenge from Mallorca defender Amath Ndiaye, who was sent off in the 14th minute of the game, and had to be replaced by Sergi Roberto, reports Xinhua.

FC Barcelona quickly published a medical report, confirming the extent of the injury, saying Balde will be sidelined for at least six or seven weeks.

That means Balde will miss Spain’s Nations League semifinal against Italy (and the final if they qualify) as well as the start of pre-season training for the 2023-24 season.

His injury comes a handful of days after Barcelona’s experienced left-back, Jordi Alba confirmed he was leaving the club at the end of the season, leaving only Balde and Marcos Alonso as the left-sided defenders in the squad.

–IANS

bsk

