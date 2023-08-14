scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Football: Barca coach Xavi lets rip at La Liga, referee after controversial opener

By Agency News Desk

Madrid (Spain), Aug 14 (IANS) FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez launched a blistering attack on La Liga and referee Cesar Soto Grado after his side’s title defense started with a 0-0 draw away to Getafe on Sunday.

Neither side was able to score in a match that lasted an incredible hour and 55 minutes, with 10 minutes of injury time added in the first half and 15 at the end of the second half to compensate for the constant stoppages provoked by Getafe’s tactics.

Barca’s Raphinha was sent off for elbowing Getafe defender Gaston Alvarez. Xavi was also sent to the stands for his protests at Getafe’s attempts to break up and stop the play with time wasting and a non-stop stream of fouls and off-the-ball incidents, reports Xinhua.

Speaking to the press afterwards, Xavi pulled no punches with what he had seen.

“The responsibility belongs to the referee. The limits are set by the referee,” he said in his press conference.”Raphinha was wrong, but a lot of things had happened to him before. I think and believe that is obvious,” he said, saying the “product” of La Liga was “embarrassing, at least today.”

“It’s normal that people don’t want to watch football because this wasn’t a game,” he fumed.

The Barca coach was also furious that his team was denied what looked like a clear penalty in the 14th minute of the second-half injury time. Ronald Araujo was clearly tripped in the Getafe penalty area, but after checking the VAR, Soto Grado ruled out a penalty for a supposed prior handball by Barca midfielder Gavi.

“If you are going to give handball, it has to be clear and this wasn’t clear. VAR is a great tool if it is used well, but today it wasn’t used well,” fumed Xavi.

–IANS

bsk


8
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani evicted, battle gets intense between Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan
Next article
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev performs on ‘Emosanal Atyachar’, ‘Main Tera Boyfriend’ with Falaq Naaz
This May Also Interest You
News

'Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond' to present story of 2019 Balakot airstrikes

News

'BBOTT2': Elvish becomes 1st wildcard in 'Bigg Boss' history to win the show

News

Sanjay Dutt hurt on ‘Double iSmart’ sets, receives stitches on head

Sports

Football: Real Madrid confirms loan deal for Chelsea keeper Kepa

Sports

Golf: Top stars to tee off for inaugural Pro Championship in Chennai

News

Elvish Yadav wins the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani pay tribute to Abhishek Malhan as he couldn’t perform

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev performs on ‘Emosanal Atyachar’, ‘Main Tera Boyfriend’ with Falaq Naaz

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani evicted, battle gets intense between Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan asks Jiya Shankar, ‘Tumhara aur Abhishek ka kuch chal raha hai kya’

Sports

National karting: Ishaan Madesh begins campaign in style; Peregrine Racing dominates

News

We should be known as Hindi film industry, not Bollywood: Sunny Deol

News

‘BBOTT2’: Bebika Dhurve bid adieu to the ‘Bigg Boss’ house, Abhishek, Manisha, Elvish in top 3

Sports

Asian Championship medallist wrestler Seema Bisla banned for one year for 'whereabouts failure'

News

‘BBOTT2’: Krushna Abhishek brings house down with hilarious gig as ‘Jaggu Dada’

News

'BBOTT2': Pooja Bhatt gets evicted, calls Bebika her 'warrior princess'

News

‘BBOTT2’: Salman Khan sets floor on fire during grand finale

Sports

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Sisodia, Srijith lead Hubli Tigers to 7-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US