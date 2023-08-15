scorecardresearch
Football: No Fernando as Sevilla flies to Athens for European Supercup final

Madrid (Spain), Aug 15 (IANS) Sevilla’s veteran midfielder Fernando Reges could miss the Manchester City game in the European Supercup final on Wednesday night after being hit by a stomach bug.

The former Manchester City player was left out of the flight which took Sevilla to Athens for the game, with the Spanish club explaining he was suffering from gastroenteritis, while at the same time not ruling out that the 36-year-old could travel on Wednesday if he recovers in time.

Fernando was vital in Sevilla’s Europa League success last season and his absence could allow recent signing Djibril Sow to make his first start for Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side, reports Xinhua.

Sevilla are also without Marcao as the Brazilian central defender takes his time to get to full fitness after a muscle problem and coach Mendilibar needs to see a reaction after his side’s shock defeat to Valencia on Saturday.

Sevilla looked disjoined after a difficult summer that saw the club take its time to renew Mendilibar after he led them to European success and for Director of Sport, Monchi to join Aston Villa.

Manchester City also have injury issues ahead of the game, with playmaker Kevin de Bruyne out of action with a thigh injury he picked up against Burnley on Friday.

Ruben Dias is out after suffering a minor head injury and John Stones, who was so effective in a role between defense and midfield last season, is also out with a minor groin problem.

Coach Pep Guardiola has made it clear that he is not happy with the Premier League for scheduling a difficult home game against Newcastle United for Saturday, giving his players little time to recover from Wednesday’s match.

Josko Gvardiol came on to make his Man City debut on Friday and could start along with others such as Matteo Kovacic and perhaps even Kalvin Phillips as the coach aims to keep his squad fresh and avoid early-season muscle problems.

