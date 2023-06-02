scorecardresearch
French Open: Zverev makes winning return, reaches third round

By Agency News Desk

Paris, June 2 (IANS) Former World no. 2 Alexander Zverev of Germany made a winning return to the Roland Garros after suffering an ankle injury last year as he cruised past Slovakian Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 to reach the third round of the clay court major.

Zverev is a two-time semifinalist in Paris, having suffered a right ankle injury against Rafael Nadal in the last four last year. Twelve months on and the 26-year-old is fully fit and firing again at Roland Garros.

The German maintained his impressive record at French Open on Thursday when he got better of the Slovakian in one hour and 58 minutes to reach the third round for the seventh time, where he will meet Frances Tiafoe of America.

Zverev now holds a 25-7 record at Roland Garros. Earlier this season, the 22nd seed reached the semifinals on hard court in Dubai and on clay in Geneva.

In other second-round action, Taylor Fritz of the USA defeated Arthur Rinderknech, the last remaining Frenchman in the singles draw, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to equal his best result at Roland Garros.

The American, who is making his seventh appearance in Paris, hit cleanly throughout the two-hour, 50-minute clash to seal his 31st tour-level win of the season.

The ninth seed Fritz next will next play Francisco Cerundolo. The Argentine overcame German lucky loser Yannick Hanfmann 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.

–IANS

bc/bsk

