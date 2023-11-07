scorecardresearch
German football legend Oliver Kahn arrives in India on Tuesday

Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn met with AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey on his visit to India after 15 years.

German football legend Oliver Kahn arrives in India on Tuesday _ pic courtesy news agency

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Germany and FC Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn met with AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey on his visit to India after 15 years. Kahn was greeted by AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and football enthusiast Kaushik Moulik here, on his arrival.

“Had an absolute honour in welcoming Mr. @OliverKahn to India. In our informal discussion on #IndianFootball we deliberated & explored on many topics of development, including the scope of having a Goalkeeping Academy. I wish him a pleasant stay in India,” AIFF chief wrote on X.

One of the aspects of Kahn’s visit will be the unveiling of Oliver Kahn’s perspective on the road map of Indian football. For the very first time in India, he will discuss the opportunities, challenges, and potential of Indian football, which promises to be an eye-opener for all football enthusiasts.

The 54-year-old German legend will be interacting with the young minds of GD Somani Memorial School and BD Somani International School in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Following that, Kahn will head to Pune, where he will be interacting with students from Balewadi Institute. Kahn will also interact with the students at Alard University.

On May 27, 2008, Oliver Kahn made his last appearance for Bayern Munich against the oldest club in Asia, Mohun Bagan in front of jam-packed Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

