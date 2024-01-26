Ghana seeks new coach following AFCON exit

Accra, Jan 26 (IANS) The Ghana Football Association (GFA) appointed a five-member committee to search for a new coach for the country’s men’s football team.

The committee has three weeks to evaluate and recommend a candidate to the GFA’s Executive Council for approval. Xinhua reports.

According to the GFA, the person must be a proven winner in coaching a top men’s national team or club, have a football philosophy that aligns with the GFA’s DNA, and hold the highest football license in the world with over 15 years of coaching experience.

The rest criteria are “a proven track record in reconstruction, organization and development of young talent, and proven disciplinarian, tactician and leadership skills.”

Chris Hughton was sacked as coach of the Black Stars by the GFA early this week after Ghana exited the group stage of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

