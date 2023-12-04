Glad Australia have struck with Alex Carey for the first Test against Pakistan: Tim Paine

Perth, Dec 4 (IANS) Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine was happy to see the Australian selection committee stick with Alex Carey as their main wicketkeeper-batter in the squad for the first Test at Optus Stadium in Perth starting on December 14.

Carey has been Australia’s red-ball wicketkeeper since Paine played his last Test in 2021, but has recently lost his ODI and T20I spots to Josh Inglis. Carey recently made 81 for South Australia against Victoria in last week’s Sheffield Shield clash in preparing for the Tests against Pakistan.

“Alex Carey, as we touched on, is still first choice Test ’keeper. He hasn’t had a great period of white-ball cricket, but I don’t think his Ashes form was so bad that he wouldn’t be selected for this one.”

“He scored a really good 80 here during the week (in the Sheffield Shield). I thought his keeping in the Ashes series was absolutely outstanding. So, I’m glad they’ve stuck with him,” said Paine on SEN Radio.

Another player who had his Test spot questioned is veteran opener David Warner, who has expressed his wish to retire from the format after the three-Test series against Pakistan ends in his hometown Sydney.

Paine thinks the selectors were right to stick with Warner instead of replacing him with Cameron Bancroft.

“I think it was pretty clear in the lead-up that Warner was going to play. I thought his World Cup form was excellent and I know they’re different formats, but I think he’s been proven and good enough for long enough to stay with him for the start of this series.”

“It doesn’t guarantee him right through, he’s got to perform, but I thought his World Cup form… he looked as good as we’ve seen him for a long time. So, I didn’t mind that selection.”

An interesting addition to the 14-man squad was tearaway quick Lance Morris, but Paine doesn’t see him making his Test debut at this stage.

“With Lance Morris, there’s talk of him making his debut. Maybe he will, maybe he won’t. But I think if they pick their best three quicks, he’ll be on the sidelines.”

–IANS

nr/bsk