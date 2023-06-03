Guerrero returns to Peru squad for friendlies

Lima, June 3 (IANS) Former Bayern Munich striker Paolo Guerrero has been recalled to Peru’s squad for upcoming friendlies against South Korea and Japan, the South American country’s football federation said.

The 39-year-old, who plays his club football for Argentina’s Racing Club, has not represented his country since October 2021 due to recurring knee problems, reports Xinhua.

Since returning from his latest injury setback in January, Guerrero has made 17 appearances across all competitions for Racing, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

“Paolo does not need a letter of introduction or proof,” Peru manager Juan Reynoso told a news conference. “He is coming here to be competitive because that’s all he knows. He has fought hard to get back in the squad.”

Guerrero, Peru’s all-time leading scorer with 38 goals in 107 international matches, is one of only two players over the age of 33 in Reynoso’s 25-man squad, the other being 37-year-old goalkeeper Jose Carvallo.

Peru will meet South Korea in Busan on June 16 and Japan in Suita four days later.

Following is the Peru squad:

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Orlando City), Carlos Caceda (Melgar), Jose Carvallo (University).

Defenders: Luis Advincula (Boca Juniors), Jhilmar Lora (Sporting Cristal), Carlos Zambrano (Alianza Lima), Alexander Callens (Girona), Miguel Araujo (Emmen), Anderson Santamaria (Atlas), Luis Abram (Atlanta United), Marcos Lopez (Feyenoord), Miguel Trauco (San Jose Earthquakes).

Midfielders: Pedro Aquino (America), Yoshimar Yotun (Sporting Cristal), Wilder Cartagena (Orlando City), Christofer Gonzales (Al-Adalah), Sergio Pena (Malmo), Bryan Reyna (Alianza Lima), Andy Polo (Universitario), Edison Flores (Atlas) and Jesus Castillo (Sporting Cristal), Christian Cueva (Alianza Lima).

Forwards: Gianluca Lapadula (Cagliari), Alex Valera (University), Paolo Guerrero (Racing Club).

