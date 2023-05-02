scorecardresearch
Gurugram: Woman, grand-daughter among 4 win medals in Int'l Karate Championship in Dubai

By Agency News Desk

Gurugram, May 2 (IANS) Four including 59-year-old Geeta Godara and her 13-year-old grand-daughter Aashka Godara won medals in different categories in an International Karate Championship which was organised in Dubai on Sunday.

The team arrived in India on Tuesday along with referee Shihan Sunil Saini and coach Vikram Tihal.

The championship was attended by 22 countries which included Bhutan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, Iran, Japan, Indonesia, Russia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, India, etc. More than 2500 players took part in this international competition.

“For this championship, players were selected from many states of India, namely Haryana, Delhi, Chennai, Karnataka and Rajasthan. About 30 players from India participated in this championship, out of which 4 players from Sai Karate Academy of Gurugram also won one gold medal,” Saini said.

Durjoydur Singh (6) won Gold and Silver Medals in 22 kg weight category, Aashka Godara (13) won Silver and Brown medals in 47 kg weight category; Atman Jain (11) won two brown medals in 40 kg category and Geeta Godara (59) won silver medal in 83 kg category.

All these four players are residents of the Gurugram district.

All the winning players thanked their coach for learning the tricks of karate.

“Our coach who made us worthy of this, taught us so much and gave us international level training day and night, due to which today we have been able to win this international title,” said Geeta Godara.

Players say they Will continue to increase the pride and honour of the country.

–IANS

str/uk/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
–IANS
