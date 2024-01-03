Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Handscomb to captain Australia in warm-up match against West Indies

National Selection Panel (NSP) has named the below 12-player squad for the men’s Cricket Australia XI match against the West Indies at Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide.

Peter Handscomb will captain the CA XI in the three-day tour match to be played from January 10 to 12 ahead of the two-match Test Series between Australia and the West Indies.

Chief selectors George Bailey said: “CA XI matches provide an excellent opportunity for some of our up-and-coming players on the domestic scene to face international opposition as well as rewarding consistent performers.

“The mix of the squad combines players who are well established at First Class level with those who are also just starting out at the level. The squad selected consists of players currently not playing in the Big Bash League.

“It’s an exciting opportunity for recent Sheffield Shield debutants like Liam Haskett, Jack Nisbet and Doug Warren to play alongside and learn from established domestic cricketers and against a touring international side.”

CA XI squad: Peter Handscomb (c), Jack Clayton, Harry Conway, Jake Doran, Jayden Goodwin, Liam Haskett , Bradley Hope , Jack Nisbet , Liam Scott , Tim Ward, Doug Warren, Teague Wyllie

