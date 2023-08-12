scorecardresearch
Higher Organising Committee put final touches to preparations for Dubai 2023 Para Powerlifting Worlds

Dubai, Aug 12 (IANS) With just nine days to go, the Higher Organising Committee of the Dubai 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships put the final touches to preparations of the global event set to take place at the Habtoor Hilton Hotel from August 22 to 30, 2023.

With participation of over 600 players from 79 countries, the Dubai 2023 Championships is expected to witness high level competition with Paralympic and World champions fighting for top honours in the road to Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The meeting held at the Dubai Club for People of Determination was chaired by Thani Juma Berregad who confirmed the completion of preparations for presenting an exceptional edition of the Championships, to be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination.

Berregad, Chairman of the Organising Committee, pointed out that the success of the Wheelchair Basketball World Cup, which was held last June, doubles the responsibility of the working teams to repeat the success in the Para Powerlifting Worlds, raising the strength of the nation in the map of Para-sport.

“The wise leadership has always extended support to the People of Determination and provided all means to improve their capabilities and sports talents, which gave the UAE and Dubai, the land of initiatives, a major role in organising major sporting events.

“It also meant caring for an important group in our society, which always raises the slogan of empowering People of Determination to complete the integration of society with each other where we all strive to enhance this vision,” Berregad said.

For his part, Majid Al-Usaimi, tournament director, confirmed that for the first time Dubai will host two world championships within 60 days, indicating that the work teams are up to the challenge in order to present an exceptional version of the World Para Powerlifting Championship.

He pointed out that Dubai continues to break records in the World Championships for People of Determination from one version to another in various games, indicating that the championships is also record in terms of the number of countries and players.

Al-Usaimi also thanked the governments and various institutions for the success of the world championships organised by the club which is among initiatives to reach the desired goal.

The committee was briefed on the opening ceremony, which will be simplified and expressive, and will be held at the Habtoor Hilton Hotel in the evening of August 21.

–IANS

