HMSI announces fresh line up for 2023 International Racing Championships

By News Bureau

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday announced the international racing team for the 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) and Thailand Talent Cup (TTC).

In the Asia Production 250cc class of 2023 ARRC, Honda Racing India strives to emerge as a tough challenger to the 20 best Asian riders from across seven countries –Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, Japan and India.

The Indian team – Honda Racing India for the AP250cc class of 2023 ARRC season consists of the talented young-gun Kavin Samaar Quintal, who made his international debut in 2022 at Thailand Talent Cup and Asia Talent Cup.

Joining him in the pit will be Mohsin Paramban, who after proving his mettle in the national racing and displaying strong potential at Thailand Talent Cup, has now been given his first break at the Asia’s toughest racing championship.

FIM Asia Road Racing Championship is Asia’s most competitive motorcycle road racing championship, held since 1996. The 2023 season will have a total of six rounds beginning with the official test and season opener at the Chang International Circuit (Thailand) from 24-26 March 2023.

In May 2023, the Sepang International Circuit (Malaysia) will host the second leg. While the host venue for Round 3 in June 2023 will be held at the Sports land Sugo International Circuit (Japan). Round fourt, five and six will be held in August, October and December in Indonesia, China and Thailand respectively.

Giving an opportunity to move up to greater challenges and fast-tracking the career development of young Indian riders to Asia level, Honda Racing India’s promising stars 15-year-old Raheesh Khatri and 20-year-old Shyam Sundar from Chennai will make their debut on international soil with the 2023 Thailand Talent Cup.

Khatri won the 2022 championship of Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R category with a clean sweep. Whereas Sundar is the champion of 2020 Honda India Talent Cup CBR150R and Runner-Up of 2022 Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R class.

–IANS

bc/cs

Maharashtra Ironmen announced as first team of inaugural Premier Handball League
Gurmeet Choudhary visits Kainchi Dham Neem Karoli Baba Ashram
