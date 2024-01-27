Hockey5s Men’s WC: Indian team to open its campaign with Switzerland match

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) The Indian men’s team will open its campaign against Switzerland in the inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup in Muscat, Oman on Sunday. The 16-team event is scheduled to take place from January 28 to 31.

Drawn in Pool B, the Indian team will be up against Egypt, Jamaica, and Switzerland. The other participating teams are placed in Pool A (Netherlands, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Poland), Pool C (Australia, Kenya, New Zealand, and Trinidad & Tobago), and Pool D (Fiji, Malaysia, hosts Oman, and the United States).

India will kick off their campaign with a match against Switzerland and will follow it with a clash with Egypt later on the same day. Their final group game will be against Jamaica on Monday at 0930hrs IST. The top two teams from each group will make it to the quarterfinals, which are scheduled for January 30, with the semifinals on the same day, leading to the final on January 31.

Under the leadership of Olympic bronze medallist and seasoned forward Simranjeet Singh, the Indian men’s team is fortified with strength. Assisting him as vice-captain and a stalwart in defense is Mandeep Mor. The goalkeeping duties will be expertly handled by Suraj Karkera and Prashant Kumar Chauhan.

Also, Mandeep Mor and Manjeet will form an impenetrable defensive duo, while the midfield will be masterfully led by the duo of Mohd Raheel Mouseen and Maninder Singh. The forward line, consisting of Pawan Rajbhar, Gurjot Singh, and Uttam Singh, adds firepower to the team, blending with the dynamic leadership of captain Simranjeet.

Speaking ahead of the team’s campaign opener, captain Simranjeet Singh said, “As we step onto the vibrant stage of the FIH Hockey5s Men’s World Cup, representing India fills our hearts with pride and determination. It’s an honour to lead this talented squad, and we are ready to showcase our skills, teamwork, and the spirit of the game. Our goal is clear – to bring glory to the nation and make every Indian proud.”

Team’s vice-captain Mandeep Mor added, “As the Vice Captain, I am excited to support and collaborate with our Captain Simranjeet Singh in leading the Indian Men’s Hockey5s Team. We have a fantastic group of players, and our collective focus is on giving our best on the field. The 5s World Cup is a platform to prove our mettle, and we are prepared for the challenges ahead. Together, we aim to create memorable moments and leave a lasting impact in the history of Indian hockey.”

