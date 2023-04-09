scorecardresearch
Hoping to make it more than two this week: Tsitsipas chasing his third Monte Carlo title

By Agency News Desk

Monte Carlo, April 9 (IANS) Two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece is eager and energised to chase a third consecutive Monte Carlo Masters title.

The Greek defeated Andrey Rublev in the 2021 final to win his maiden ATP Masters 1000 crown, before he overcame Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in last year’s championship match to reign at the clay-court event again.

After losing the Australian Open final against Novak Djokovic in January, the second seed suffered a disappointing opening-round loss in Indian Wells before his fourth-round exit in Miami last month.

But the Greek arrived in Monte-Carlo for the event that started on Saturday, holding a 12-2 record at the event.

“It is a pleasure to return to the clay-court swing. It is one of the most fascinating parts of the year. Starting to the clay-court swing in Monte-Carlo, which is my favourite place in the world,” Tsitsipas told reporters.

“I am looking to make it three (titles). But I won’t take too much time thinking about it. I am feeling refreshed that we are able to start playing on clay again.

“I am enjoying the fact that I have won this event twice. I feel good playing here, I feel good in front of my fans. The Monegasque people have shown their love and support and the Italian and French fans. Also the Greek community. They are here and I know most of them.

“It is my home tournament and having won the event twice, it gives me so much happiness that I was able to live and experience those moments. I am hoping to make it more than twice this week,” Tsitsipas said.

The 24-year-old has often produced his best level on clay courts. Four of his 10 tour-level titles have come on the surface and he reached the Roland Garros final in 2021.

Chasing his first title of the season, Tsitsipas will begin his campaign against Benjamin Bonzi or Bernabe Zapata Miralles on Monday.

Bihar's 'Khajuraho', an example of Nepali architecture, is a picture of neglect
