scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

'I hold myself to a much higher standard': Labuschagne aims to reclaim top form at Lord's

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 26 (IANS) Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has said that he holds himself to a much higher standard after his struggle in the Ashes opener as he has been studying where things went wrong for him in Edgbaston.

Labuschagne will make a return to Lord’s for the second Test, which holds significance as it was the venue where his career gained momentum in 2019 when he replaced Smith as a concussion substitute. Since then, he has showcased remarkable consistency, accumulating 10 Test centuries and occasionally maintaining an average above 60.

But he is currently experiencing a relatively less productive phase, having scored two half-centuries and maintaining an average of 33.14 in his previous 17 innings.

The 29-year-old failed to perform in the Ashes opener as the batter got out for a duck in the first innings and followed it up with a score of 13 in the second innings. As a result, he lost his place at the top of the world Test rankings to England’s Joe Root.

“They were very uncharacteristic dismissals to how I’ve usually played. That’s why I was pretty frustrated with myself to get out that way and asked myself the question, ‘why did I play at those deliveries?,” Labuschagne said of his dismissals at Edgbaston, confirming that he’s backing himself to find the answer, as quoted by Cricket,com.au.

“I’ve come up with my own summation of what that is. Now it’s if there’s anything I can do tactically or technically to make sure it doesn’t happen again. It’s a rarity that I’d play at those balls, so it’s not something I’m going to overthink, but I hold myself to a much higher standard than those dismissals,” he added.

However, former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting expressed his support for Labuschagne’s resurgence to peak performance and had offered some technical advice to the no.3 batter.

“I think he’s over-complicating things a little bit. I think he has to trust and believe in what’s made him the number two-ranked Test batsman in the world for the last couple of years and go back to trusting that.

“I would actually tell him to go and watch some footage and watch some video of when he’s actually played his best, and remember those things and go and do that all over again,” Ponting told the ICC Review last weekend.

[rss_feed_item_source]

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi moves to Gujarat from Rajasthan ahead of 2023/24 domestic cricket season
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi moves to Gujarat from Rajasthan ahead of 2023/24 domestic cricket season

News

Malaika sets the dance floor ablaze with 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' moves on Arjun's b'day bash

News

Kangana says ‘Emergency’ gave her a 'deeper understanding of Indian history'

Technology

NASA calls off all-electric aircraft flight plan over safety concerns

News

‘Tridev’ actress Sonam looking to make a comeback with OTT projects

Technology

Super Plastronics launches 8 KODAK TV models in India

Sports

'Trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment', says Williamson on recovery from ACL injury

News

Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy moves on her song ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ at boyfriend Arjun Kapoor’s birthday

News

Rasika Dugal sports short hair and bangs for upcoming series

Technology

Samsung's new mode on 2023 TV lineup helps improve colour blind users' experience

News

Satinder Sartaaj’s 'Paris Di Jugni’ is a foot-tapping love number with French influence

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Netizens troll Jad Hadid as he touches Akanksha Puri inappropriately

News

Prithviraj Sukumaran to undergo knee repair following shooting mishap

News

NTR Jr shoots ‘Devara’ night action sequence in ‘extremely low light’

Technology

Even 'safe' air pollution levels can alter kids brain function: Study

News

Shooting in hometown brings comfort to ‘Doosri Maa’ actor Darshan Dave

News

Hayley Atwell trained with Olympic martial arts expert for 'MI – Dead Reckoning'

News

Vidyut Jammwal showcases balancing skills on a four-storey building’s parapet

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US