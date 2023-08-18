scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

I will go with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav in my team: Sandeep Patil

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil stated that he would like to go with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav if he was choosing the teams for the upcoming Asia Cup and Men’s ODI World Cup.

With question marks still high over Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul reaching full fitness in time for the two big events due to their back and thigh injuries, there has been an increase in clamour for the selection of Suryakumar and Tilak, who is yet to make his ODI debut.

“100 per cent (if India should hand a debut to Tilak Varma?) I will go with Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav. Who will be in the playing XI, can be decided after looking at the balance and the opposition. But Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav will both be in my team,” said Patil, a former chief selector, to Star Sports.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri spoke about how impressed he is with Tilak, who brings in the left-handed batter factor India are currently lacking in. Tilak was the leading run-scorer in his debut T20I series against the West Indies with 173 runs in five innings, averaging 57.67.

In 25 List-A games, Tilak averages 56.18 with five centuries and as many fifties.

“I’m very impressed with Tilak Varma. Very, very impressed. And I want a left-hander. So, if I’m looking for a left-hander in the middle order like Yuvraj Singh and before that was Suresh Raina at five, I would really look in that direction.”

“Sandy and MSK have been selectors, and if I was a selector along with my panel, I would be looking at that current form, looking at how he’s getting his runs.

“So, when I look at the way he has got his runs over the last three months, whether it was for Mumbai Indians, for India, whether it was handling pressure, opposition, or different situations of the game, he has ticked all the boxes for someone so young,” he said.

“When it comes to shot selection, when it comes to the range of shots, the ability to be unorthodox, he has everything. So, I’ll be looking at him very closely because he is hot at the moment, his mindset, his confidence, he understands situations, which is for me the most important thing,” he concluded.

–IANS

nr/bsk

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Apple iPhone 15 may support faster charging up to 35W
Next article
Fardeen Khan flaunts 'killer' body in shirtless selfie
This May Also Interest You
News

Manasi Joshi Roy to play a pivotal part in 'Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai'

News

'KBC 15': Big B lauds determination of contestant suffering from rare genetic disease

Sports

Ben Stokes made decision on return for World Cup shortly after Ashes, says Jos Buttler

News

Rohanpreet Singh goes all gangsta with new track 'God's Fav'

News

Fardeen Khan flaunts 'killer' body in shirtless selfie

Technology

Apple iPhone 15 may support faster charging up to 35W

News

Pratik Sehajpal shares how Tamannaah Bhatia was impressed by his acting

Review

Movie Review | Ghoomer | A Promising underdog story

Sports

Football: Hamstring injury sidelines Barcelona defender Araujo

Technology

Twitch to allow streamers block banned users from watching streams

News

Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s new promo from Kavya with Mishkat Varma

News

Britney Spears is in high spirits despite ongoing divorce battle

Sports

We’re all willing to make it happen, says Kagiso Rabada on ambition to lead South Africa to ODI WC glory

News

Sandra Bullock feels heartbroken after 'The Blind Side' controversy

News

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13': New 'khatra' looms with a mystery 'Undercover' agent

Fashion n Lifestyle

Tejasswi Prakash sizzle in an electric blue dress

Technology

Jack Dorsey quits Instagram, Musk reacts with fire emoji (Lead)

Technology

Google invests $88 mn in S Korean startup incubation programme

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US