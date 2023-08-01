scorecardresearch
If Stokesy messages me again, I'm going to delete it: Moeen confirms Test retirement after England draw Ashes 2023

By Agency News Desk

London, Aug 1 (IANS) All-rounder Moeen Ali has confirmed his re-retirement from Test cricket after England’s victory in the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval and will not consider reversing his decision again.

Off-spinning all-rounder Moeen took three wickets on the final day at The Oval as England beat Australia by 49 runs n the fifth and final Test of a closely-fought series at The Oval, with the result meaning the five-match series finished tied at 2-2.

The 35-year-old, who retired from Test cricket at the end of the 2021 summer, has reversed his decision following discussions with Test captain Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum after Jack Leach was ruled out of the five-match Ashes Test series with a stress fracture of the back.

He also revealed at the start of the series that he was contacted by the skipper through a text message that simply read ‘Ashes?’ to which he replied “Lol” before agreeing to return.

“I know I’m done. If Stokesy messages me again, I am going to delete it! I have enjoyed it and it is great to finish on a high,” Stokes told Sky Sports.

“It was great to come back. When Stokesy messaged me I was a little taken aback but when I said yes, I was fully into it. I have loved it, it has been an amazing experience to play under Stokesy and Baz (England coach Brendon McCullum), one I will never forget for the rest of my life. I am so glad I said yes,” he added.

The off-spin all-rounder, who missed the Lord’s Test due to a finger injury, scored 180 runs in four Tests, including a half-century at Emirates Old Trafford after asking to be promoted to No 3, and claimed nine wickets in the 2023 Ashes.

He ended the Ashes series having become just the 16th Test cricketer to reach the dual milestones of 3,000 runs and 200 wickets.

Moeen, who ends his Test career with 3,094 runs and 204 wickets, will continue to play a part for England in white-ball cricket and is expected to play a significant role in their attempted World Cup defence in October and November this year.

