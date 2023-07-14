scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

India announce women's T20 team for Asian Games; Titas Sadhu, Kanika Ahuja among new faces

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Teenaged fast-bowling all-rounder Titas Sadhu and lower-order batter Kanika Ahuja are among the new faces in India women’s T20 team, which will take part in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Titas was the Player of the Match in the final of inaugural Women’s U19 T20 World Cup for her spell of 2/6 and was recently a member of the ACC Women’s Emerging Asia Cup winning team in Hong Kong.

On the other hand, Kanika was Titas’ team-mate in Hong Kong and emerged as a lower-order batting option in some of her knocks for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the inaugural edition of Women’s Premier League (WPL).

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad returns to the side after missing the recent tour of Bangladesh, with Harleen Deol and Pooja Vastrakar moving to reserves.

As expected, the team will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy.

Notably, cricket will be one of the 37 sports to be played at the 2022 Asian Games. The sport was last played at the Asian Games in 2014.

This will be the first time India will be playing in the women’s T20 event. India had won the silver medal in the Women’s T20 event when it was held for the first time in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last year.

The women’s cricket competition will take place from September 19-28 in a T20 format at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy

Standby list of players: Harleen Deol, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Pooja Vastrakar

–IANS

nr/ak

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IANS Review: 'The Trial': Kajol impresses in dauting task of matching up to original (IANS Rating: ***)
This May Also Interest You
News

IANS Review: 'The Trial': Kajol impresses in dauting task of matching up to original (IANS Rating: ***)

Sports

Tejaswin Shankar eyes strong performance at Asian Games after Asian Athletics C'ships bronze

Sports

'Definitely an issue for ICC at the moment': ICC Chairman Barclay on restarting women's cricket in Afghanistan

Sports

1st Test, Day 3: Jaiswal falls for 171 as India extend lead to 250 against West Indies at lunch

Sports

Wimbledon: Dominant Djokovic breezes into final with win over Sinner

News

Hugh Grant casting was key to adapting Oompa Loompa in 'Wonka': Paul King

Sports

IPL: Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as head coach of Lucknow Super Giants (2nd ld)

Sports

Asian Athletics Championships: Tajinderpal Singh Toor, Parul clinch gold medals; Shaili claims silver

News

Margot Robbie reveals on-set secrets about 'Barbie' shoot

Sports

'Can say with finality that 2024 Men's T20 WC will be held in West Indies & USA': ICC CEO Geoff Allardice

Technology

Doctors advise people using aspartame not to panic

Technology

NASA, ESA congratulate India on Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft

Sports

IPL: Justin Langer replaces Andy Flower as head coach of Lucknow Super Giants (ld)

Sports

India's multi-format tour of South Africa to start on December 10

News

Woman arrested in connection with death of Robert De Niro’s grandson

Technology

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul hits Musk, Zuck with $100mn fight offer

News

Director Christopher McQuarrie had considered de-aging Tom Cruise ‘MI7’

News

Metallica unveil trailer of upcoming concert film ‘M72 World Tour Live From Arlington’

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US