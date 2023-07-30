scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

INRC 2023: Philippos Matthai wins INRC2, dominates Rally of Coimbatore

By Agency News Desk
Philippos Matthai wins INRC2, dominates Rally of Coimbatore
Philippos Matthai wins INRC2

Coimbatore, July 30 (IANS) Philippos Matthai, of Team Speedsport, claimed a stunning victory in the INRC2 class and finished ahead of many higher-spec cars in the Rally of Coimbatore, the third round of the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) 2023 for four-wheelers. Matthai finished Overall second, even as Aroor Arjun Rao continued his winning spree in the top Overall class, annexing the Rally of Coimbatore, which concluded here at the Kethanur Windmill farms on Sunday.

Team Mandovi Racing’s Aroor Arjun Rao with co-driver Satish Rajagopal put in a consistent performance to notch up his third Overall victory in as many rounds and retained his Championship lead while Philippos Matthai and co-driver PV Srinivasa Murthy, in a Volkswagen Polo prepared by Leelakrishnan of Arka Motorsports, powered to the top of the podium winning INRC2 and beat all the other top-spec INRC cars except that of Arjun Rao in the Overall standings.

In the last round in Arunachal Pradesh, Philippos finished second in INRC2 and came Overall 5th after a forgettable first round in the South India Rally where he was forced to pull out within 2 km of the finish due to mechanical problems while leading second Overall.

“With a calculated strategy we garnered as many points as possible in the previous two rallies and our consistent and steady performance helped as we are back on the top in our class. I am very happy and with three more rallies to go, our target is to win the championship,” the 39-year four-time National champion in different motorsports disciplines said.

A lawyer by education and car-builder and rally driver by passion, Philippos is remembered for driving the medical chase car at the F1 Grands Prix races held at Buddh International Circuit in 2012 and 2013.

Talented Chandigarh driver Jahaan Singh Gill (SK Prasad) won the INRC3 class while Ruthuparna Vivek (A. Kousgi) claimed the INRC4 category.

Provisional unaudited Results:

Overall: 1. Aroor Arjun Rao, Mangaluru/Satish Rajagopal, Bengaluru (Mandovi Racing) 1:53:48.4; 2. Philippos Matthai, Delhi/PVS Murthy, Bengaluru (Arka Motorsports) 1: 54:20.0; 3. Amittrajit Ghosh, Kolkata/Ashwin Naik, Mangaluru (Arka Motorsports) 1:54:31.1;

INRC: 1. Aroor Arjun Rao/Satish Rajagopal, 1:53:48.4; 2. Amittrajit Ghosh/Ashwin Naik 1:54:31.1. 3. Rahul Kanthraj/Vivek Y Bhatt 1:55:39.1;

INRC2: 1. Philippos Matthai/PVS Murthy 1: 54:20.0; 2. Fabid Ahmer/Sanath G 1:54:37.7; 3. Dr Bikku Babu/Milen George 1:55.00.3;

INRC3: 1. Jahan Singh Gill/Suraj Keshav Prasad 1:55:37.6; 2. Jason Saldanha/Thimmu Uddapanda, 1:55:45.3; 3. Daraious Shroff/Shahid Salman 1:57:04.5.

INRC4: 1. Ruthuparna Vivek/Athreya Kousgi 2: 03:10.5; 2. Shirole H Prakhyat/Bharath SM 2:06:32.6; 3. Prajwal HM/Vinay SM 2:12:40.6.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Doctors use AI & brain implants to help US man move and feel again
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Doctors use AI & brain implants to help US man move and feel again

Sports

Ashes 2023: Don’t think Broad’s retirement will sway Anderson too much, says Nasser Hussain

News

Slash says his work with Michael Jackson was not a 'true collaboration'

Sports

Ashes 2023: Retiring Stuart Broad receives guard of honour while coming out to bat for last time

Technology

WhatsApp's new feature to allow add new members to groups directly from chat screen

Sports

Torneo del Centenario: Indian women's hockey team beat host Spain 3-0 to win title

Sports

WI v IND: Suryakumar Yadav will get one more opportunity and that’s probably it, says Wasim Jaffer

Sports

Downtown Heroes: Raising local heroes in the heart of Srinagar

News

Johnny Depp’s hard rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires rocks out in US tour

Technology

Radiation therapy gives mouth cancer patient new life 

News

Mrunal Thakur, Radhika Apte, Shibani stun as beautiful brides in 'Made in Heaven' Season 2

News

Mark Zuckerberg attends Taylor Swift's concert: Life of a girl dad

Sports

Everyone in my family danced when I got selected for Asian Games: Rinku Singh

Technology

India innovations helping us better serve global users across devices: Samsung (Lead)

News

Band Baja is okay for Baraat

Sports

WI v IND: Should play your strongest X1, six to eight months ahead of a big tournament, says Abhishek Nayar

Technology

Ford issues recall notice for over 800K F-150 trucks in US

News

Amanda Bynes checks into new inpatient mental health center

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US