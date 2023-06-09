scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IOA includes coaches Gyan Singh, Ashok Garg in wrestling's ad-hoc committee

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) The Indian Olympic Association has included noted coaches Gyan Singh and Ashok Garg in the ad-hoc committee that is running the Wrestling Federation of India after Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh stepped aside from the role in the wake of sexual harassment allegations by women wrestlers.

Notably, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday had informed that two coaches would be included in the committee as they need people with technical expertise ahead of the Asian Games trials.

Kalyan Chaubey, Joint Secretary and acting CEO of IOA, on Thursday confirmed that the two coaches have been inducted keeping the Asian Games selection trials in mind, while adding the ad-hoc committee headed BS Bajwa successfully overseeing the national team’s participation in international events apart from conducting various age-group trials.

Earlier in the day, he expressed satisfaction over the trials conducted by the IOA-appointed ad-hoc committee, at the SAI facility, Sonepat, ahead of the Asian U-15 & U-20 Wrestling Championship.

“My visit to Sonepat was to get a first-hand feel of the ongoing wrestlers selection trials, and to interact with the participants. I’m satisfied with the fair and transparent conduct of the trials, and I must add that the selection camp was a much-needed break for these 2500 young athletes, who have expressed happiness to be back in the arena, ” Chaubey said.

“IOA’s priority was to bring back normalcy in the day-to-day functioning of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The ad-hoc committee comprising Bhupender Singh Bajwa and Suma Shirur was formed with this very same objective. We are working in collaboration with the ad-hoc committee to ensure our young athletes are not denied the opportunity to represent India in the upcoming international competitions. Today we have concluded the second set of selection trials, the previous one being the U-17 and U-23 camp,” he added.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Premier Handball League: Telugu Talons, Rajasthan Patriots register wins on first matchday
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Premier Handball League: Telugu Talons, Rajasthan Patriots register wins on first matchday

News

'Conversion via app case likely to be transferred to NIA'

Sports

French Open: Muchova topples Sabalenka, makes first Grand Slam final

Sports

India choke in WTC final

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: Smith, Head and bowlers put Australia in pole position against India (ld)

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: Bowlers put Australia in pole position at stumps after removing India's top order

Sports

West Ham chairman confirms Declan Rice will leave this summer

Sports

Junior Shooting World Cup: India finish on top of the medal tally

Health & Lifestyle

Conversion via app case shows how children get swayed by virtual world

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: India lose Rohit, Gill in quick succession after bowling out Australia for 469

Sports

WTC Final: Steve Smith equals Joe Root’s record of most Test centuries against India

Health & Lifestyle

New FDA approved antiviral shows promise for kidney transplant patients

News

Harman to Tejaswini, B'wood actors who've got a second life on OTT

News

'1920: Horrors of the Heart' an emotional family drama too: Mahesh Bhatt

Sports

WTC Final, Day 2: India lose Rohit, Gill in quick succession after Siraj four-fer bowls out Australia for 467

Health & Lifestyle

High carb & fat food 'silently' driving fatty liver disease in India: Experts

Sports

Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup: India storm into semis with 11-0 win over Chinese Taipei

Health & Lifestyle

NMC renews 5-yr recognition for two TN govt medical colleges

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US