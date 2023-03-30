scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: 'Can't wait to see when it's packed', Cameron Green excited to play in Wankhede Stadium

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Ahead of IPL 2023, Australias fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green said he cannot wait to play in a jam packed Wankhede Stadium when five-time champions Mumbai Indians play their home games during the competition.

“The ground’s pretty special, I’m lucky enough to play here and was here a few weeks ago (when Australia played India in an ODI on March 17). It’s a cool ground to be around with all the blues here. Can’t wait to see when its packed,” said Green in a video posted by the MI Twitter handle.

Green recently came back from a finger injury to play in the third and fourth Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against India in Indore and Ahmedabad as well as in the recent three-match ODI series, which Australia won by 2-1.

He had scored his maiden Test hundred in the drawn fourth Test at Ahmedabad, but failed to create an impact in the ODI series. Turning out for Mumbai in IPL 2023 will be Green’s first big stint in the tournament.

In the mini-auction held last year, Green was acquired by Mumbai at a whopping price of INR 17.5 crores, making him the second most expensive player in the history of the tournament and the most expensive deal bagged by any player from his country.

In the auction, Green had attracted biddings from Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai. But eventually, Mumbai roped him in for the IPL 2023 season.

Mumbai will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2.

–IANS

nr/ak

Previous article
IPL 2023: Manjrekar expects Gujarat Titans to carry the same kind of confidence they had last season
Next article
Indian Women's League groupings announced, tournament to begin on April 25
This May Also Interest You
News

Mahhi Vij tests Covid-positive, says being away from kids is 'heartbreaking'

News

Gizele Thakral of 'Bigg Boss 9' appears in Rick Ross music video for 'Bands'

Sports

Indian Women's League groupings announced, tournament to begin on April 25

Sports

IPL 2023: Manjrekar expects Gujarat Titans to carry the same kind of confidence they had last season

Sports

The way we are playing at the moment, can win the Ashes comfortably, says England pacer Robinson

News

Khushi Dubey gets injured on the sets on 'Aashiqana 3'

News

Choreographer Geeta Kapur recalls Sonali Bendre as being 'very focused'

Sports

IPL 2023: Hazlewood to miss early stage, Maxwell too uncertain for RCB opener

News

'Maidaan' teaser presents the story of Indian football's 'Golden Era'

News

Rebel Wilson recalls when she was 'dumped' by a woman 'in the public eye'

News

‘PS -2’ trailer shows Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Nandini promising to finish the Cholas

News

'Farzi' actor Bhuvan Arora is IMDb's new Breakout Star

News

Maidaan teaser: Ajay Devgn plays football coach in a true story

Sports

IPL 2023: Think Ravindra Jadeja will be pushed higher up in batting order, says Harbhajan

News

Victory Venkatesh, Nawaz movie ‘Saindhav’ to hit screens on this date

Fashion and Lifestyle

Uorfi Javed reacts to Kareena Kapoor Khan praising her fashion

News

Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City' trailer unites Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Willem Dafoe, Bryan Cranston

News

'Ponniyin Selvan 2': Trailer of Mani Ratnan's grand movie released

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US