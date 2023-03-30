IPL 2023: 'Can't wait to see when it's packed', Cameron Green excited to play in Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Ahead of IPL 2023, Australias fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green said he cannot wait to play in a jam packed Wankhede Stadium when five-time champions Mumbai Indians play their home games during the competition.

“The ground’s pretty special, I’m lucky enough to play here and was here a few weeks ago (when Australia played India in an ODI on March 17). It’s a cool ground to be around with all the blues here. Can’t wait to see when its packed,” said Green in a video posted by the MI Twitter handle.

Green recently came back from a finger injury to play in the third and fourth Tests of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against India in Indore and Ahmedabad as well as in the recent three-match ODI series, which Australia won by 2-1.

He had scored his maiden Test hundred in the drawn fourth Test at Ahmedabad, but failed to create an impact in the ODI series. Turning out for Mumbai in IPL 2023 will be Green’s first big stint in the tournament.

In the mini-auction held last year, Green was acquired by Mumbai at a whopping price of INR 17.5 crores, making him the second most expensive player in the history of the tournament and the most expensive deal bagged by any player from his country.

In the auction, Green had attracted biddings from Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai. But eventually, Mumbai roped him in for the IPL 2023 season.

Mumbai will open their IPL 2023 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2.

–IANS

nr/ak