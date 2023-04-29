scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: It is important that we win all six of these matches, says KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit

By Agency News Desk

Kolkata, April 29 (IANS) Ahead of their clash against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Chandrakant Pandit stated that it is very crucial for his team to win rest of their six matches in the tournament to stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

“The destination is very far for us in this season. We still have six matches and it is important that we win all six of these matches. I won’t say it is difficult but we have to pull up our socks and fight till the last match,” he said in a pre-match chat with the broadcasters.

Big-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell turns 35 on Saturday, but hasn’t produced any impactful performance yet. Pandit thinks they are waiting for the right moment to come for Russell to showcase his skills and come good.

“I feel as a coach and as team management, whatever plans we take are for the better of the team. Andre is the kind of guy that can turn a game at any moment, so we are waiting for that so that he can fulfill his role. Hopefully, he will come good but it is important to say that at this moment everybody will have suggestions on Russell but it is important we stick to the plans.”

IPL 2023 also marks the first time Pandit is coaching an IPL team, after having found tremendous success in the domestic cricket circuit as a multiple times Ranji Trophy winning coach of Mumbai, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh. He feels management is a huge skill to depend upon in IPL coaching.

“At this level, a lot of players are experienced and have big reputations, so spending some time with them and including them in strategies and planning is important as a coach. However, in domestic cricket we get about 12 months with the players, and we get a greater chance to interact with them.”

“Here however there are back-to-back games, and of course there’s traveling and other commitments. So I feel managing the team is the most important.”

Gujarat all-rounder Vijay Shankar feels spinners will get assistance at the Eden Gardens, though there’s significant cloud cover. “It was very hot during our practice session yesterday and looks like the same today as well. I’ve been feeling good, just want to enjoy doing whatever the team wants me to do and win matches for the team.”

“I think there’ll be some assistance for the spinners, but it’s very hot, we need to assess the conditions quickly and be at our very best. That was a one-off game for one of our bowlers (on the Rinku Singh heist at Ahmedabad). But we can’t think about that too much, just move onto the next game.”

–IANS

nr/cs/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans win toss, elect to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders
Next article
IPL 2023: Kolkata-Gujarat match to start from 4:15pm at Eden Gardens, no overs lost (l
This May Also Interest You
News

Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘Dahaad’ – When one woman rises to seek justice

Sports

Archery World Cup: Indian men's recurve team bags silver; India ends campaign with 4 medals

News

Kriti Sanon is a tearful Sita in the new 'Adipurush' poster

Technology

Nothing gears up for industry-first Phone (2), to expand India offline footprint

Sports

IPL 2023: The way we ended the Power-play set the foundation, says Maxwell on RCB's win over RR

Technology

YouTube mobile gets animated loading screen inspired by Android TV

Sports

Barcelona Open: Alcaraz overcomes Evans, sets up final with Tsitsipas

Technology

US jury verdict in patent lawsuit adds to business woes facing Samsung

Sports

IPL 2023: Axar overshadows Washington Sundar in clash of all-rounders as Delhi DC beat SRH

Technology

PM Modi lays foundation stone for country's first digital science park

News

Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci dies at 22 after 12 surgeries to look like BTS’ Jimin

Sports

Chinese Special Olympics footballers to find confidence in World Games campaign

Sports

Branch, Buhler maintain overall top-10 position for Hero MotoSports Team Rally

Sports

Chinese pair wins mixed doubles at WTT Star Contender Bangkok

Sports

Haaland breaks Salah's 38-game Premier League goals record

News

When son Jehangir served Kareena Kapoor breakfast

Technology

Google blocks malware that steals key data from Chrome users

News

Prime Video acquires ‘Merry Little Batman’ and ‘Bat-Family’

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US