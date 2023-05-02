scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma pick two wickets each as RCB defend 126, beat LSG by 18 runs

By Agency News Desk

Lucknow, May 2 (IANS) Josh Hazlewood and Karn Sharma picked two wickets each in a superb bowling performance as Royal Challengers Bangalore defended a modest 126 and beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Apart from the duo, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel took a wicket each to bowl out Bangalore for 108 in 19.5 overs. The win has also taken Bangalore to ten points and fifth place due to the net run rate, while Lucknow have slipped to third place but still have ten points.

Bangalore had an early breakthrough on the second ball of their defence as Kyle Mayers pulled straight to mid-on against Siraj. Krunal Pandya injects some momentum by hitting Siraj for three successive fours in the third over.

But Krunal fell in the next over, chipping a wide of the crease delivery from Maxwell towards long-off. Ayush Badoni, opening in place of an injured KL Rahul, went for a lofted drive, but it went straight to a leaping extra cover.

Hasaranga was next to enter the wickets column, drawing Deepak Hooda out of the crease with a googly, beating him on the inside edge, and was stumped. Karn joined the wicket-taking list as Nicholas Pooran miscued a heave to deep square leg.

K. Gowtham hit Karn for a six and four and followed it up with another six down the ground off Hasaranga. But Bangalore hit back as Marcus Stoinis sliced high in the air to long-off and Gowtham was run-out while going for a risky second run.

Ravi Bishnoi was dropped by point but was then run out on the same delivery while going for a second run. Amit Mishra and Naveen-ul-Haq hung around before the latter nicked behind off Hazlewood. With Lucknow needing 24 runs off the last eight balls, Rahul surprisingly came out to bat.

But he couldn’t make a run off three deliveries he faced, including off a no-ball, as Mishra miscued a loft to keeper off Patel, giving Bangalore a welcome victory.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore 126/9 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 44, Virat Kohli 31; Naveen-ul-Haq 3-30, Ravi Bishnoi 2-21) beat Lucknow Super Giants 108 all out in 19.5 overs (K. Gowtham 23, Amit Mishra 19; Josh Hazlewood 2-15, Karn Sharma 2-20) by 18 runs

–IANS

nr/bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Pakistan's Rizwan reveals preferred batting position in ODIs
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Pakistan's Rizwan reveals preferred batting position in ODIs

Sports

WTA Madrid Open: Sabalenka halts Mirra Andreeva's breakthrough run; Egypt's Sherif in quarters

Sports

Swimming: China's teenager Pan breaks men's 100m freestyle Asian record

News

Cash awards offered in Kerala for proving 'The Kerala Story' plot true

Sports

Fakhar Zaman out to emulate Kumar Sangakkara with remarkable ODI streak v Black Caps

Technology

Blue badges reappear briefly for legacy Twitter users if they update bio

Sports

Madrid Open: Medvedev moves into last-16 with 300th career win

Sports

IPL 2023: Naveen, Bishnoi, Mishra star as Lucknow restrict Bangalore to modest 126/9

Sports

IPL 2023: Setback for Lucknow Super Giants as KL Rahul, Unadkat dealt huge injury blows

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Hussamuddin off to a winning start, Varinder Singh loses (Ld)

Sports

IPL 2023: Rain stops play in Lucknow; RCB reach 93/4 in 15.2 overs against LSG

Sports

Men's World Boxing C'ships: Hussamuddin makes a winning start in 57kg category

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC directs concealing identity of minor girl seeking abortion

Sports

IPL 2023: It'll be challenging for us to play against Gujarat Titans, says DC assistant coach Pravin Amre

Technology

Delhi HC orders removal of online news of man 'trying to extort money over obscene video'

Sports

IWL 2023: East Bengal look to build momentum, free-scoring Gokulam Kerala take on confident HOPS

Health & Lifestyle

Covid infection raised risk of facial paralysis more than vax: Study

Sports

La Liga: Four things we learned from Matchday 32 in Spain (Analysis)

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US