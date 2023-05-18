scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: Suryansh Shedge replaces injured Jaydev Unadkat in LSG squad

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Locked in a tough battle for a Playoff spot, Lucknow Super Giants suffered a setback with injured pacer Jaydev Unadkat being ruled out for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and have brought in Suryansh Shedge as a replacement.

“Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday brought Suryansh Shedge on board as a replacement for the injured Jaydev Unadkat for the remainder of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023,” the IPL informed in a release on Thursday.

Suryansh joins LSG for INR 20 lakh.

Left-arm pacer Unadkat, who is also part of the Indian team for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final in London next month, sustained a shoulder injury during training.

Unadkat injured his left shoulder by tripping over the side rope while bowling in the nets. A specialist consultation was sought and the left-arm fast bowler underwent spent some time at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru undergoing strength and rehab sessions for his shoulder.

Eventually, he was ruled out for the remaining part of the IPL. A decision on his participation in the WTC Final will be taken later.

Earlier, LSG had lost their regular skipper K.L Rahul for the entire IPL 2023 season when he fell while fielding during a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Lucknow.

–IANS

bsk

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
India in Group C with Japan, Vietnam and Uzbekistan for AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers Round 2
Next article
'You wonder whether or not you'll be able to walk again..', Bairstow reflects on his journey after freak injury
This May Also Interest You
Sports

'You wonder whether or not you'll be able to walk again..', Bairstow reflects on his journey after freak injury

Sports

India in Group C with Japan, Vietnam and Uzbekistan for AFC Women's Olympic Qualifiers Round 2

Technology

Shirtless Bezos seen sunbathing with girlfriend Sanchez on $500mn superyacht

Sports

38-year-old farm labourer Sheeba seeks Rs 1.5 lakh to attend Asian Athletic meet

News

SC stays West Bengal order banning the film 'The Kerala Story'

Sports

Hockey: Indian women go down fighting 2-4 against Australia in opening test

Technology

Fake ChatGPT apps exploiting users, earning thousands of dollars monthly: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Haryana minister provides assistance to boy suffering from rare disease

Technology

From WhatsApp to Telegram, how fraudsters are still conning Indian users

Technology

Astronomers discover potentially volcano-covered Earth-size exoplanet

News

Armaan Malik reveals 'Nakhrey Nakhrey' was a self-discovery for him

News

It's social freedom vs individual freedom in 'Panne' trailer

News

Jane Fonda says French director wanted to 'see what my orgasms were like' for a role

Sports

India drawn alongside Korea, Thailand, Iran in AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 2

Technology

Google launches Workspace Individual plan in 20 new countries

News

Megan Fox opens up on body dysmorphia; says she 'never ever' loved her body

Sports

India to take part in the FIFAe Nations Playoffs 2023

Health & Lifestyle

Global stroke deaths expected to rise to nearly 5mn by 2030: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US