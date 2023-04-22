scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2023: The things he tried to do, it happened for him, says Pragyan Ojha on Arjun Tendulkar

By Agency News Desk

In his first game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Arjun had figures of 0/17 in two overs, before picking 1/18 in his 2.5 overs in his second match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Now joining the list of former players being impressed by Arjun has been former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, who noted that the youngster was able to execute the things he aimed for while defending 20 runs in the final over against Hyderabad, where Mumbai won by 14 runs.

"Bowling those overs, it’s not easy, especially when he was playing his second game. The things he tried to do, it happened for him. He was trying to swing the ball in and bowl those yorkers and he could do that, which shows his temperament, skill and how much he wants to work hard," he said in a virtual interaction organised by JioCinema, where he’s an IPL expert.

Ojha foresees Arjun, the son of legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, will have to add more tools to his armoury citing the ever-evolving world of T20 cricket, and believes the youngster has it in him to play at a higher level in cricket.

"He will need to improve because every year T20 cricket is evolving, and you have to add more skills to your repertoire. But I strongly feel he has got those skills to sustain in these kinds of leagues and maybe further go and play higher grade of cricket."

"I spoke to Zaheer Khan and he told me that Arjun is someone who you have to drag him out of the nets. So that shows how much he is dedicated. I feel we should judge him as an individual and not as a legend’s son," he added.

Ojha also lauded skipper Rohit Sharma for giving Arjun the confidence of defending 20 runs in the final over against Hyderabad, which augurs well for the side’s future clashes. "Against Hyderabad, he was just brilliant with the way he used his bowlers. If you see, the confidence that he gave Arjun Tendulkar was just outstanding because the guy who is playing just his second game on this kind of platform and bowling the 20th over, that is not easy and it needs lot of backing."

Ojha noted that despite missing the services of Jasprit Bumrah, Jhye Richardson and Jofra Archer nursing a niggle, Rohit has been fantastic in creating a balance in managing junior and senior players in the team.

"As a captain, he (Rohit) has been just spot on. It is not just by chance that you win five (IPL) trophies. It is by planning and how you go about your business (in the competition). Yes, at some point you can say he had a great side. But winning five trophies consistently in 15 years’ time is not that easy."

"I feel Rohit has been brilliant in handling all these young boys and the seniors in the team. He creates that balance, which is not easy. When you are captaining a side which has both seniors and juniors, it is very important how you make them feel and that is where Rohit has been exceptional."

–IANS<br>nr/cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
For Arjun Tendulkar, IPL debut is just the start of an arduous long haul
Next article
Zizek: Irrepressible iconoclast with a bent for Marx & Freud (IANS Column: Bookends)
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Stolen bats, pads, other Equipment of Delhi players recovered; few still missing, confirms Warner

News

Guneet Monga explains how love stories have evolved on screen

News

Ayushmann Khurrana collaborates with buddy Rochak Kohli for ‘Raatan Kaaliyan’

Technology

Razorpay sets up advisory board to boost corporate governance

Sports

Shergill takes initiative for resumption of Bullock Cart race at Kila Raipur games

News

I-T searches continue at premises of Tollywood production house

News

Salman Khan has a message for SidNaaz fans

Technology

YouTube announces new policies on eating disorder content

Technology

Apple previews its 1st retail store in India, Tim Cook 'excited' to build more

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow reports one death, UP has 688 new Covid cases

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Player like Prithvi does not just fall out of a tree', Shane Watson came in defence of struggling Shaw

Technology

PFC okays largest-ever Rs 633 cr EV financing facility to BluSmart Mobility

Sports

Northeast's largest multipurpose indoor stadium being built in Shillong: Meghalaya CM

Technology

Lenovo begins laying off employees as PC biz takes a beating

News

Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Bad Bunny takes a dig at her ex Harry Styles

News

Show with A R Rahman to launch Abdu Rozik’s nine-city India tour

Sports

FIFA announces draw for 2023 U20 World Cup

News

Karthi says 'PS-2' will be easier for audiences in the North to understand

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US