IPL 2023: We'll look to take confidence from our win against PBKS, says DC Assistant Coach Shane Watson

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Having suffered many setbacks in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, Delhi Capitals will be hoping to end their season on a positive note with one final win.

They defeated Punjab Kings in an away match at Mohali in the penultimate round and are all set to take on Chennai Super Kings in their last match of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, here on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of that game, Delhi Capitals’ Assistant Coach Shane Watson said, “We certainly have a lot to play for as a franchise and individually. Hopefully, we can perform really well and take confidence from our win against Punjab Kings.”

Watson also said that the IPL 2023 season has played a big part in the development of young players in the DC camp.

“There has been a lot of progress and development for the younger Indian batters during this season. We’ve been working with individual players to help them grow as fast as they can. This year has played a big part in the younger players’ development; hopefully, we’ve set them up for the upcoming seasons.” Watson was quoted as saying by the franchise in a release on Friday.

After a disastrous start to the season in which they lost five successive matches, David Warner’s Delhi Capitals recovered to win four matches in the next five games to recover a bit. But two successive losses against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings, at home, meant they slumped out of contention.

Now their only hope for the season is to win their final league match and restore some more pride.

Agency News Desk
