IPL Auction 2024: Rilee Rossouw sold to PBKS for Rs 8 crore, RCB adds Ferguson to bowling arsenal

Dubai, Dec 19 (IANS) South Africa batter Rilee Rossouw got picked by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for a whopping Rs 8 crore after getting rejected initially, as Royal Challengers Bangalore bought Kiwi Lockie Ferguson for Rs 2 Cr to add to the bowling arsenal as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction ended with two big buys in the final round, here on Tuesday.

In the high-stakes drama of the IPL auction, the end of the bidding war unfolded like a gripping narrative, weaving through the cricketing tales of seasoned players and emerging talents.

South African Rilee Rossouw was brought back into the auction at Rs 2 crore. It resulted in a bidding war between PBKS and Delhi Capitals. A rigorous back-and-forth between the two saw the bid soaring to Rs 4.8 crore. PBKS eventually emerged victorious with an 8 crore bid.

The tale of Rossouw’s acquisition reflected the strategic calculations and discussions between head coach Ricky Ponting and Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly.

Lockie Ferguson was relieved after going unsold earlier. With a base price of Rs 2 crore, he went to RCB as they secured the tearaway Kiwi, providing depth to their bowling arsenal that already has Alzari Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohd Siraj and Cameron Green.

Afghanistan’s mystery spinner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, made a re-entry at 2 crore, finding a home at KKR, alongside spin maestros Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy.

The spotlight eventually shone on Robin Minz, the aggressive batsman from Jharkhand, with CSK and Mumbai Indians engaging in a fierce battle.

However, Gujarat Titans swooped in with a bold bid of 1.4 crore, escalating the bidding war to a staggering 2.8 crore. SRH seized the opportunity, entering the fray and intensifying the competition. The climax saw Minz joining the Titans for a whopping Rs 3.6 crore, marking a significant chapter in his cricketing journey.

Notably, Minz’s connection with the MI team, set to send him to England for training, added a layer of anticipation to his future performances. Mentored by coaches Chanchal Bhattacharya, SP Gautam, and Asif Haq, Minz, a devoted Dhoni fan, carries forward the legacy of his mentors into the IPL arena.

The auction’s narrative took an unexpected turn with the entry of Jhathavedh Subramanyan at a base price of 20 lakh. SRH swiftly raised their paddles, securing him for his base price. Subramanyan’s unique journey, from playing for Hong Kong to being a net bowler for SRH, unfolded, adding an international flavour to the auction. His stint in club cricket with the Currans in the UK and Player of the Match performance in the TNPL 2023 final showcased the diversity of his cricketing experiences.

The bidding saga continued with the entry of Manish Pandey at 50 lakh, drawing KKR into the mix. The closing bid marked a new chapter for Pandey in the IPL as he moved back to KKR, for whom he played from 2017 to 2017.

The narrative unfolded further with the entry of West Indies’ Shai Hope at 75 lakh, with DC leading the bidding. The acquisition of the CPL winner promised to inject power into DC’s lineup. The U-19 wicketkeeper Avanish Rao Aravelly joined CSK at his base price of 20 lakh, potentially serving as a backup for MS Dhoni.

RCB secured the services of TNPL standout Swapnil Singh for his base price of 20 lakh, while RR added Nandre Burger, the South African fast bowler who destroyed India’s batting in the second ODI on Tuesday, at Rs 50 lakh.

The latter could potentially be the backup for Boult, creating a subplot within the larger narrative of the IPL auction.

And so, the auction concluded, leaving each team with a unique blend of talent, experience, and the promise of cricketing tales yet to unfold on the grand stage of the Indian Premier League.

