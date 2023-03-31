scorecardresearch
Israel take historic win in ice hockey Women's World Championship Division 3

By News Bureau

Jerusalem, March 31 (IANS) Israel defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-1 in ice hockey’s Women’s World Championship in Division III Group B.

It was the first-ever World Championship win for Israel’s women’s team, who joined the international arena last year, reports Xinhua.

Israel thus completed their games in the three-team group with a 1-3 win-loss record, while Bosnia are currently 1-2 in the tournament.

Serbia, who hold a 3-0 record and will face Bosnia on Friday in the tournament’s closing game, have secured first place and promotion to Group A.

Pnina Basov put Israel in front after just 49 seconds, and the result remained until the end of the second period.

Ori Zioni doubled the score in the 44th minute, but Emina Sopovic made it 1-2 after less than a minute.

Lotem Armoza and Shani Kotler scored in the 46th and 51st minutes respectively to secure the win for Israel.

–IANS

cs

