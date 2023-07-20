scorecardresearch
ISSF Junior Worlds: Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu poised to make RFP finals cut

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) India’s Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu put himself in a good position to make the final, shooting 289 in the first precision round of the men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol (RFP) event at the on-going International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championship Juniors in Changwon, Korea on Thursday.

Shooting on day five, Sandhu shot the same score as Hungarian Akos Karoly Nagy, who was placed fifth on countback, with the top four spots being occupied by Chinese shooters. Zhang Zhihao was at the top of that pile with a score of 294. The top six qualify for the finals, scheduled for Friday.

Among the other Indians in the fray, Sameer was closest to Sandhu with a round of 288, placing him in 10th position in the 40-man field. Mahesh Anandakumar shot the same score but was placed 13th after classification, while Agneya Kaushik was at 20th with a round of 283.

Abhinav Choudhary and Jatin were further down with scores of 280 and 267 respectively.

Meanwhile, in the women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P), Sharanya Lakhan was the best placed Indian with a score of 585 in qualification for a 12th place finish. Nupur Kumrawat was 33rd with 579, while Nikita Kundu shot 574 to finish in 49th spot. Mahit Sandhu and Khushi shot 566 and 562 respectively.

The gold was won by Switzerland’s Vivien Joy Jaeggi.

India, with four gold, four silver and three bronze medals, are currently placed second on the medal tally behind China.

