HomeWorldSports

ISSF World Cup: Air Rifle Mixed Team pair of Mehuli and Divyansh miss bronze medal

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) The Indian 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team of Mehuli Ghosh and Divyansh Singh Panwar pair went down 9-17 to Hungary’s Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Peni in the bronze medal match, to finish fourth in the on-going International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup 10M in Granada, Spain, on Saturday.

India continues to lead the standings with four gold and 10 medals to their name.

Mehuli and Divyansh had earlier in the day shot a combined 630.7 in the second qualification relay to clinch fourth and a shot at bronze. Germany’s Maximilan Dallinger and Anna Janssen won gold in the event.

Meanwhile, Nancy and Asihwary Tomar finished 16th in the same event with a tally of 627.6. In the mixed team air pistol, Rhythm Sangwan and Ujjwal Malik shot 573 to finish in eighth position while Manu Bhaker and Ravinder Singh shot 568 to end in 19th place.

On Sunday, the final day of competitions has two finals lined up namely the men’s and women’s 10m air rifle.

–IANS

bsk/

Previous article
Study assesses hazards of mobile phone addiction among Delhi school students
Next article
Gulzar – A bouquet of locution, shayris, poetry, lyrics, screenplays and direction
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US