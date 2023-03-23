scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

ISSF World Cup: India win silver and bronze in mixed team events

By News Bureau

Bhopal, March 23 (IANS) India added two more medals to their tally on Day-2 of the ongoing ISSF World Cup after Rhythm Sangwan and Varun Tomar won 10m Air Pistol mixed team silver and Narmada Nithin & Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil took bronze in Air Rifle mixed team event, here on Thursday.

In the Pistol mixed team event, Rhythm and Varun suffered an 11-17 loss at the hands of the Chinese team of Wei Qian and Jinyao Liu in the gold medal playoff and had to settle for a silver.

It was a double delight for China as the mixed pair of Xue Li and Pengqi Hu pocketed the bronze with a dominating 16-0 win over Germany in the bronze medal playoff.

Earlier in the 60-shot qualification round, India was placed second with a 581-22x score behind top-placed China (586-23x) to make it to the gold medal match.

In the Rifle mixed team event, Naramada and Rudrankksh, who finished third in the qualifications with 632.0, defeated China’s Qiongyue Zhang and Haonan Yu 16-8 to take the bronze medal.

After finishing in the top two in the qualification round, China’s Yuting Huang & Lihao Sheng and Germany’s Eszter Denes & Istvan Pene faced off in a gold medal match where China trounced Germany 16-2 to clinch the top spot on the podium.

So far, host nation India has won four medals (one gold and a silver with two bronze), sitting second on the medal table. On the other hand, China is on top of the tally with three golds and two bronze medals.

On Wednesday, China and India ended competition day one with an identical medal tally of one gold and a bronze.

India’s Sarabjot Singh clinched gold and compatriot Varun Tomar bagged the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol men’s event while China’s Li Xue defeated two-time world championship medallist Doreen Veenekamp of Germany 17-5 in the women’s 10m Air Pistol gold medal match on Day 1.

Another Qian Wei bagged the bronze by finishing the ranking round in third place with a score of 250.2.

–IANS

bc/ak

Previous article
Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s mysterious GUMRAAH trailer out now!
Next article
Aparshakti Khurana as ‘Binod Das’ in ‘Jubilee’
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Canon launches 16 new advanced printers in India

Sports

Tri-nation football: Blue Tigers happy, but focus is on Kyrgyz encounter, says Anirudh Thapa

Sports

Amelia Kerr, Daryl Mitchell clinch top honours at New Zealand Cricket awards

Sports

ISSF World Cup: India win silver and bronze in mixed team events, medal tally reaches to four (Ld)

News

Condition of Malayalam actor Innocent still serious

News

Atif Aslam, wife Sara Bharwana welcome baby girl in holy month of Ramzan

News

Alia Bhatt ‘can’t wait’ as Farhan Akhtar looks for location in Rajasthan for ‘Jee Le Zaraa’

News

What is Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli’s initiative SeVVA

News

Ranbir Kapoor: 'I have never felt that I'm better or worse than anybody'

Others

Naushad Khan to collaborate with Darshan Raval for a new music video

News

Aparshakti Khurana as ‘Binod Das’ in ‘Jubilee’

News

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur’s mysterious GUMRAAH trailer out now!

Sports

I'm sure Warner will slot back in opening at some stage: Mitchell Marsh

News

Gujarati director Vipul Mehta discusses his Hindi directorial debut

News

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does not shampoo his hair regularly!

News

Juhi Babbar calls herself biggest 'fan' of her father

News

Zayn Ibad Khan faces a tough time while shooting with 18-month- old baby

News

Gaurav Chopra opens up on working with a transgender actor in 'Rana Naidu'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US