IWL 2023-24: Gladys Amfobea gives HOPS FC a New Year gift, scores in win over East Bengal FC

Kolkata, Jan 4 (IANS) HOPS FC, who seem to enjoy better luck away from home, made a super start after the winter break as they got the better of East Bengal FC in an away match as the Indian Women’s League (IWL) 2023-24 restarted here on Thursday.

After two back-to-back defeats on their home turf at the Ambedkar Stadium in Delhi in December, HOPS FC tasted their first victory with a 1-0 win over East Bengal FC here.

The Delhi side was a deserving winner as it showcased good control for most parts of the game, eventually returning home with three points.

After a goalless first half, Ghanaian midfielder Gladys Amfobea lit up the proceedings with a stunning strike from around 35 yards. Gladys’s curler sailed into the net, leaving the rival custodian with little chance to save it.

It was not only a fine goal but also the decider, as Gladys’s strike eventually ended up separating the two teams. With three points in their pocket, the Ravi Kumar Punia-coached side are now placed in the sixth position in the table.

In a match that then witnessed end-to-end actions right from the kick-off, both teams started well by creating few chances. However, all of them turned out to be futile attempts until HOPS FC finally found the breakthrough via their Ghanaian recruit.

East Bengal FC made some efforts in their quest for an equaliser. But despite their determined attempts, they were unable to break the HOPS defence. They are now placed in fifth place, having gathered three points from four matches.

HOPS FC will return to action on January 10 when they take on Odisha FC, while the Red and Gold Brigade will also face the Juggernauts in their next assignment on January 18.

