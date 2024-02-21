J&K L-G inaugurates 4th Khelo India Winter Games at Gulmarg

Srinagar, Feb 21 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday inaugurated the fourth ‘Khelo India’ snow sports event at Gulmarg Ski Resort.

Inaugurating the event, the Lt. Governor said that it was a “momentous occasion” for more than 600 athletes who have been preparing for this “spectacular event”.

The Khelo India Winter Games, over the next four days, will honour the hard work, skills, dedication and sporting excellence on ski slopes of Gulmarg.

“I am confident the winter sports extravaganza will renew the spirit of brotherhood, peace and harmony among all the teams. I invite the athletes, team officials and sports enthusiasts to enjoy J&K’s warm hospitality, the thrill of Alpine Ski, Nordic Ski, snow mountaineering competitions and also the incredible sights and cuisine of the paradise on earth,” Sinha said.

The L-G highlighted the efforts of the government to promote robust sports culture in cities and villages of the Union Territory (UT).

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a new era of sports has emerged in Jammu Kashmir. Renewed thrust on state-of-art infrastructure and allied facilities has given a huge impetus to sports sector.

“Our talented sportspersons have proved their mettle in national and international sports events. Their achievements are inspiring the budding athletes to bring laurels to the UT and the nation,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the Union Sports Ministry, and Sports Authority of India for their support and cooperation. Under PMDP (Prime Minister’s Development Package), national and international level sports infrastructure has been developed in J&K, the L-G added.

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, through a video message, extended his best wishes for the successful conduct of the Winter Games event and encouraged the participating athletes to give their best in the tournament.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports Nisith Pramanik, who was also present at the occasion, lauded the Lt. Governor-led UT Administration for developing sports infrastructure at grassroot level and setting a milestone for other states as well.

On the day, two events of Nordic Skiing, one each for women and men category, were organised.

“The event of Nordic Women Skiing for Sprint 1.6 km started at the Golf Culb with supporting officials facilitating participants assigning them chest numbers and installing timers at the finishing and starting points,” an official statement said.

As many as 20 women athletes who participated in the first game of the season represent different states and organizations including ten from ITBP, two from Gujarat, two from Himachal Pradesh, two Ladakh and one each from Karnataka, Meghalaya, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

Bhavani Thekkada from Karnataka emerged the winner in the Nordic Sports event while Selma Soreng and Sapna of ITBP got second and third position respectively.

The Nordic Men for Sprint 10 km witnessed the enthusiastic participation of 33 players including 10 from Army, nine from ITBP, five J&K, two each from Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jaharkhand, Karnataka, and one from West Bengal.

