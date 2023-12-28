Justice Mukul Mudgal (Rtd) takes helm as Chairman of the Ethics and Governance Committee for Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) Ultimate Kho Kho, India’s trailblazing professional Kho Kho league, proudly announces the esteemed appointment of Justice Mukul Mudgal (Rtd) as the Chairman of the Ethics and Governance Committee for Season 2.

This strategic move underscores the league’s steadfast commitment to fostering ethical standards and implementing global governance practices within the realm of sports.

Renowned for its groundbreaking approach in transforming the indigenous sport into a captivating television spectacle, the Ultimate Kho Kho continues to set new standards by welcoming Justice Mukul Mudgal into a leadership role. A distinguished legal luminary, Justice Mudgal brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the league’s governance framework, aligning it seamlessly with international benchmarks.

Justice Mukul Mudgal’s role as the Chairman of the Ethics and Governance Committee is of paramount importance, ensuring the league adheres to the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and integrity. His tenure will see a dedicated focus on incorporating best financial practices and developing a governance framework that aligns with global standards, further solidifying the league’s reputation as a beacon of professionalism.

Notably, Justice Mudgal, who led the Supreme Court-appointed committee in the independent inquiry into allegations of corruption and spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League in 2014, currently serves as the head of FIFA’s Governance and Review Committee. His distinguished background, alongside committee members in Hockey Legend, Aslam Sher Khan and Arjuna Awardee, Sushma Golwalkar, instils confidence in the Ethics and Governance Committee (EGC), which will be responsible for maintaining the highest standards for the game and monitoring issues related to governance, anti-corruption, anti-doping, and more.

Season 2 of the Ultimate Kho Kho, unfolded in Cuttack on December 24, 2023 and will continue till January 13, 2024, which promises to be a spectacular showcase of exceptional talent and thrilling matches. Now, with Justice Mukul Mudgal’s guidance, the league reaffirms its heightened commitment to ethical and governance principles.

In response to his appointment, Justice Mukul Mudgal conveyed his view, saying, “I look forward to actively contributing to the development of ethical standards and governance protocols of Ultimate Kho Kho, enhancing fair play. I am committed to making significant contributions to formulating principled norms, ultimately raising the league’s standing. It’s a dynamic game which needs to be characterized by fair play.”

Ultimate Kho Kho CEO and League Commissioner Tenzing Niyogi shared insights into the formation of the EGC, stating, “Our objective is to ensure fair play while maintaining the highest level of integrity. With experienced, responsible, and objective committee members such as Justice Mukul Mudgal, we have tremendous confidence in the league’s future success.”

The second edition of the league will witness six teams — Chennai Quick Guns (owned by KLO Sports), Gujarat Giants (Adani Sportsline), Mumbai Khiladis (Punit Balan Group), Odisha Juggernauts (Government of Odisha), Rajasthan Warriors (Capri Global Group) and Telugu Yoddhas (GMR Sports) — backed by top Indian corporate and sports investors, compete for the coveted crown. A total of 145 players from across the country showcasing their skills at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Cuttack as the final will be played on January 13, 2024.

