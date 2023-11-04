scorecardresearch
Kane Williamson becomes New Zealand's leading run-getter in ICC ODI World Cup history

By Agency News Desk

Bengaluru, Nov 4 (IANS) New Zealand captain Kane Williamson became the highest run-getter in ICC ODI World Cup history for the BlackCaps during the league stage match against Pakistan here at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday.

Williamson accomplished this remarkable feat by dispatching Hasan Ali’s short delivery for a boundary and scored an impressive 95 runs in a mere 79 balls. This achievement allowed him to surpass the seasoned Stephen Fleming, who had amassed 1075 runs across 33 innings, and now Williamson stands atop the list of highest run-scorers for New Zealand with 1084 runs in just 24 innings.

The 33-year-old, however, missed out on scoring his third World Cup century after getting out of 95 in the 35th over off Iftikhar Ahmed.

“Kane Williamson’s 95 runs today made him the team’s leading @cricketworldcup run scorer. Williamson overtook Stephen Fleming (1075 runs) in top spot,” New Zealand Cricket posted in social media platform X.

In the 2023 World Cup, Williamson managed to score 173 runs in just two matches, maintaining an outstanding average of 173, with the highest individual score of 95. Unfortunately, injuries forced him to miss a significant portion of the competition.

