scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Knew Anderson had hit it and luckily it went straight into my gloves: Tom Blundell

By News Bureau

Wellington, March 1 (IANS) New Zealand’s wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell admitted he knew the second Test match against England at the Basin Reserve was over as soon as the ball hit his gloves off James Anderson to decide a thrilling one-run victory for the hosts.

Blundell performed superbly throughout the second Test, making 38 and 90 in both innings while conceding zero byes and taking four catches, including the all-important wicket of James Anderson to give New Zealand an unforgettable victory by defending 210 runs on the final day and square the two-game series 1-1.

“Yeah I did (know), as soon as he sort of went passed the bat I sort of knew he’d hit it and luckily it went straight into my gloves. I had to take another little look up to the umpire just to make sure that he was going to give it and then once I saw that finger up it was a pretty special feeling knowing that we pulled off something pretty remarkable,” he said on SENZ Mornings show.

Blundell also revealed that he was inspired by England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes’ ploy to stand behind the wickets to pace, which he felt took him by surprise. But at the same time, he added that it was a challenge he enjoyed taking up.

“It was sort of unexpected to be honest. At the start of the day yesterday I wasn’t initially … you know, there was no chat spoken about coming up to the stumps. I think it was Timmy (captain Tim Southee), he said, ‘Do you want to come up?,’ and I think it was to Ollie Pope who obviously loves to get down the wicket early and then it sort of grew from there.”

“For me, for keepers, you want to be in the action, you want to be challenging yourself but in New Zealand, keepers don’t really stand up to the stumps too much but yeah it was a great challenge and something that I really enjoyed.”

New Zealand’s next assignment in Test cricket will be against Sri Lanka, with the first Test happening from March 9-13 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

–IANS

nr/cs

Previous article
Suniel Shetty looks forward to 'being back on set with Akki' for 'Hera Pheri 3'
Next article
Kangana Ranaut is back on sets of ‘Chandramukhi 2’
This May Also Interest You
News

'There will NEVER be an ET sequel!' Drew Barrymore clarifies

Sports

AIFF bans Tripura footballer Ayuk Jamatia for four years for age fraud

Sports

Ravichandran Ashwin moves to number one spot in the ICC Men's Test bowling rankings

Sports

3rd Test, Day 1: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne keep Australia steady after India crash to 109 all out

Technology

Delivery boys being harassed in Delhi, says Swiggy; Zomato raises concern too

Technology

Find N2 Flipas Flexion Hinge marks a breakthrough in flip phone experience

Technology

Premium V27 series launched in India with flagship features

News

Babil Khan wears father Irrfan Khan’s suit for special occasion honouring former’s talent

News

Mohsin Khan: ‘Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai’ has the 90’s classic vibe

Health & Lifestyle

Walking daily for just 11 min can prevent risk of early death

News

Dua Lipa caught making out with Rita Ora’s filmmaker ex Romain Gavras?

News

Kangana Ranaut is back on sets of ‘Chandramukhi 2’

News

Suniel Shetty looks forward to 'being back on set with Akki' for 'Hera Pheri 3'

News

Sushmita Mukherjee: Viewers will now see me in a different avatar

Sports

Bismah Maroof steps down as Pakistan Women's team captain

Technology

Just 1 night of sleep loss can age your brain by 2 years

Technology

Hiring resumes in Indian IT sector after months-long slowdown

News

Prit Kamani: Have had a crush on Manisha Koirala since 'Dil Se'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US