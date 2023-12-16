Sunday, December 17, 2023
WorldSports

Sourav Kothari v Md Hussain & Shoaib Khan v Paras Gupta in men’s 15-Red snooker semis

Sourav Kothari will take on Md Hussain Khan while Delhi's Shoaib Khan will lock horns with Paras Gupta in the men's 15-Red snooker semifinals

By Agency News Desk
Sourav Kothari, Md Hussain, Shoaib Khan, Paras Gupta, Red snooker semis_ pic courtesy news agency

Chennai, Dec 16 (IANS) Sourav Kothari (PSPB) will take on Md Hussain Khan (RSPB) while Delhi’s Shoaib Khan will lock horns with Paras Gupta (UP) in the men’s 15-Red snooker semifinals of the ongoing 90th National Billiards & Snooker Championships at the Nehru Indoor Stadium here.

In Saturday’s quarterfinals, Shoaib edged out Rayaan Razmi of Maharashtra 5-4 after shocking defending champion Kamal Chawla (RSPB) in the previous round.

Earlier in the afternoon, Karnataka teenager Natasha Chethan won her maiden Sub-junior girls’ billiards crown, beating Gujarat’s Aanya Patel 143-107.

The 15-year-old was a semifinalist at the IBSF women’s under-21 world snooker championships in Riyadh in July.

–IANS/hs/

