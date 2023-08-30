K'taka AAP seeks govt support for javelin thrower D.P. Manu

Bengaluru, Aug 30 (IANS) Karnataka Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has sought the state government’s support for D.P. Manu, a Kannadiga, who put up a strong fight at the Javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships 2023.

AAP Vice-President Mohan Dasari on Wednesday stated that Neeraj Chopra created a new history by winning the gold medal in the men’s javelin throw category at the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary.

All Indians saluted this historic achievement. In the meantime, Karnataka’s proud DP Manu also attracted attention, throwing 84.14m in the javelin throw final, he said.

“Manu came 6th. If he gets the support he needs, one day Kannadiga will win a historic medal for India,” Mohan Dasari said.

He urged CM Siddaramaiah to help him write a prelude to that history.

DP Manu hails from Kuppagodu village of Belur taluk in Hassan. “Did you know that along with Neeraj Chopra, our state’s Hassan boy DP Manu also participated..?,” When he participated, qualified to play the final and finished 6th, none of you offered any kind of words of encouragement or congratulations on behalf of Manu,” Mohan hit out at the Congress government.

“DP Manu is representing the country on the one hand at the world level, but at the same time he is also representing 7 crore Kannadigas. If those in power do not encourage, then who else will?”, he questioned

“The talks around Kannada, Kannadiga, Karnataka, etc. are being spoken only when the elections are around. It should be shown in every matter. The time is not over yet, encourage and congratulate D.P. Manu, provideall kinds of facilities and support for further training, one day he will win a medal for India and become the proud son of the state,” Dasari asserted.

–IANS

mks/shb