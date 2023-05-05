scorecardresearch
La Liga: Betis take big step towards Europe, Espanyol drop deeper into trouble

By Agency News Desk

Madrid (Spain), May 5 (IANS) Real Betis took a significant step toward securing a place in Europe with a 1-0 win in Bilbao.

Willian Jose’s sixth-minute volley on Thursday night separated the two sides, although Oihan Sancet hit the bar for Athletic Club in the second half, and Claudio Bravo made several crucial saves to frustrate the home side, who deserved at least a point.

Girona moved into seventh place after defeating Mallorca 2-1, thanks to Bernardo Silva’s finish from a loose ball following a free kick.

Vedat Muriqi equalised for Mallorca from the penalty spot with 11 minutes left to play, but Valentin Castellanos’ powerful header gave Girona their third win from three games six minutes from time, reports Xinhua.

Rayo Vallecano still have a chance of qualifying for Europe after a 2-1 win at home to Valladolid, who remain deep in a battle against relegation.

Goals from Raul de Tomas after 48 minutes and Sergio Camello 10 minutes from time put Rayo 2-0 up before Sergio Leon pulled a goal back for the visitors, who are just one point above the relegation zone.

Espanyol are in danger of being cut off in the battle to avoid relegation after a 3-2 defeat to Sevilla.

The defeat leaves the Barcelona-based club three points from safety and with FC Barcelona as the next visitors to their home ground, looking to secure the league title.

Bryan Gil put Sevilla ahead in the 21st minute, but Rekik put the ball into his own net in the 28th minute to make it 1-1, and Javi Puado scored from outside the area to put Espanyol 2-1 up before the break.

Lucas Ocampos levelled from the penalty spot after a foul on Pepe Gueye in the 69th minute, and Gueye netted the winning goal in the 86th minute, just after Ocampos had hit the Espanyol crossbar.

–IANS

