scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

La Liga: Mallorca play Valencia, Osasuna entertain Bilbao (preview)

By Agency News Desk

Madrid, May 24 (IANS) The final two matches in the 36th round of games in La Liga will be played on Thursday night, with Mallorca at home to Valencia and Osasuna entertaining Athletic Bilbao.

Mallorca are safe from relegation on 44 points, but need to recover from a 3-0 thrashing to Almeria last weekend, while Valencia still have some work to do to ensure their top-flight survival.

A 1-0 win at home to Real Madrid which was overshadowed by racist insults aimed at Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr gave Valencia 40 points, but if Espanyol and Getafe both win their matches on Wednesday, they would be only two points from the bottom three and with work still to do to survive, a Xinhua report said.

Coach Ruben Baraja has benefited from giving a chance to youngsters Javi Guerra and Diego Lopez, with Lopez scoring the winner against Madrid, and they do have the advantage of knowing the results of their rivals in the battle to avoid relegation 24 hours before their match kicks off.

Thursday’s second game is a repeat of the Copa del Rey semi-final between Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao which Osasuna won 1-0 in their El Sadar Stadium, before a 1-1 draw in Bilbao booked them a final place against Real Madrid.

Athletic are seventh in La Liga and a win would keep them in pole position for a place in next season’s UEFA Conference League, while another victory for Osasuna would put them above their rivals on head-to-head goal difference.

The visitors have problems in defense and midfield, with Inigo Martinez, Yeray Alvarez, Dani Garcia and Ander Herrera all likely to miss the rest of the season, with Mikel Vesga and either Oier Zarraga or Unai Vencedor likely to play in midfield.

–IANS

ak/

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
How Atul Kulkarni came up with the ‘changing the system’ dialogue in ‘Page 3’
Next article
Telugu Indian Idol 2: Unveiling the top 5 finalists
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jordi Alba to leave Barcelona after 11 seasons

News

Telugu Indian Idol 2: Unveiling the top 5 finalists

News

How Atul Kulkarni came up with the ‘changing the system’ dialogue in ‘Page 3’

Sports

IPL 2023, Eliminator: Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants

Health & Lifestyle

Apple launches health data privacy campaign globally, including in India

News

Sachin Pilgaonkar sheds light on his 'City of Dreams' character

News

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello pack on PDA a month after rekindling romance

News

Ravi Teja sports rugged look, thick beard in 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' first look

Sports

Michael Neser's impressive County form not surprising, says Australia coach McDonald

News

Streaming show 'Asur' set to return on June 1 with second season

Sports

Josh Tongue earns maiden England call-up for one-off Test against Ireland

Sports

Institutional League will have a domino effect on grassroots football: Bimal Ghosh

Sports

WTC Final: Ravi Shastri reckons Ashwin, Jadeja will feature in India's playing XI

Sports

Malaysia Masters: Sindhu, Srikanth advance to second round; Ashmita, Aakarshi bow out

News

Tiger shares pic of plant lover dad Jackie Shroff; calls him 'Captain Planet'

Health & Lifestyle

India's largest stem cell manufacturing lab to come up in Hyderabad

News

Adhyayan Suman gained 9 kgs for his role in 'Inspector Avinash'

Technology

Married people who have affairs do not regret it: Study

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US