LALIGA EA Sports FC 'Beat the Best' prepares for its international debut in India

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) LALIGA EA Sports FC makes its leap into the international arena with its Beat the Best tournaments, which opens on Tuesday for the first of two tournaments to be held in Mexico, Brazil, South Korea, Indonesia, India, Turkey, Egypt and Argentina.

Indian aspirants can register from today until December 20 to take part in the first tournament, to be held on December 21 and 22. A day later, and until Dec 27, registrations will be open for the second tournament, which will be held on Dec 28 and 29.

Advertisement

The winner of each tournament will pocket 500 euros and both will fight, during the month of January, to become the best amateur player in the country and enjoy a VIP experience during the LALIGA FC Pro finals to be held in Spain in April.

Shanghai will also have its own Beat the Best tournaments, to which face-to-face events will be added.

- Advertisement -

In the case of Shanghai, registration is now open for the EA SPORTS FC Online and EA Sports FC Mobile tournaments, and from which 16 finalists will be selected to take part in the Beat the Best final.

The top eight will qualify for the LALIGA EA SPORTS China Challenge, which will take place on January 20 and 21, 2024 in the Chinese city.

- Advertisement -

Beat the Best online tournaments aim to transfer the experience of a major official competition to the amateur scene, and make players feel like top stars.

In Spain the 23/24 season started with the SuperCup.

LALIGA FC Pro also presents new features in Spain, with a prize pool of more than €350,000 distributed among the different championships that make it up. On November 11, Atletico de Madrid won the SuperCup, the first title of the season.

The Regular Season will be played over two weekends between February and March, during which the 38 participating clubs will be divided into eight groups to compete for access to the Cup and the Final in 1v1 matches.

The 24 top-ranked clubs from the regular season will play for a place in the final of the LALIGA FC Pro Cup, which will be played in April. From there, the 16 clubs that will have earned a step closer to glory will advance to the LALIGA FC Pro Finals at the end of the month.

–IANS

bc/