VVS Laxman set to take over as India head coach, Rahul Dravid likely to mentor LSG; reports

By Agency News Desk
VVS Laxman set to take over as India head coach, Rahul Dravid likely to mentor LSG
VVS Laxman joins Team India in Dubai for Asia Cup _ news agency pic

New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Rahul Dravid is set to move on from the Indian head coach position after his tenure got over with the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023 and is expected to join Lucknow Super Giants as a mentor in IPL 2024, reports stated.

National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman is the frontrunner to take over the coaching job.

According to Sports Tak report, Laxman, who is currently coaching the Indian team in Dravid’s absence, could take over on a full-time basis after the India vs Australia T20I series.

It further said that Dravid did not want to continue and is already in talks with LSG.

“There is a meeting to be scheduled to discuss all this soon everyone will be called to discuss the future of coaching and the team as well,” it stated.

Under Dravid, India had their most dominant run in the ODI World Cup, winning 10 matches in a row. However, the Rohit Sharma-led side fell short of winning the trophy after they were defeated by Australia in the final of the tournament.

–IANS/cs/


