Lee, Mbappe power Paris Saint-Germain to Champions Trophy win

Paris, Jan 4 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain defeated Toulouse FC 2-0 at the Parc des Princes to lift the Champions Trophy (Trophee des Champions), a first piece of silverware for Luis Enrique with Paris.

The Parisians opened the scoring less than five minutes into the match on Wednesday night. Ousmane Dembele connected with Kang-in Lee to give PSG the early lead in the contest. Despite conceding the first goal, Les Violets did their best to respond.

In the first half, Toulouse would make five total shots but they could not find the back of the net, and eventually, PSG made them pay. Kylian Mbappe doubled the lead on 44 minutes to give the capital club some breathing room before halftime.

Although scoring was absent in the second half, both teams had opportunities to secure a goal during the final 45 minutes. Toulouse, aiming to get back into the game, displayed aggression with 12 total shots, yet none led to a goal.

In contrast, PSG managed only two shots but maintained their lead, ultimately securing their Trophee des Champions.

At the end of an entertaining match, PSG collected their first trophy of the new year by winning the Trophee des Champions for the 12th time in their history, an all-time record in this competition.

