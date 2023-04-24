scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

Leverkusen edge Leipzig in Bundesliga

By Agency News Desk

Berlin, April 24 (IANS) Leipzig slipped out of the Bundesliga’s top four as goals from Adam Hlozek and Nadiem Amiri secured Bayer Leverkusen a 2-0 victory in the 29th round.

The Red Bulls assumed control from the start and staged a lively opening period as Kevin Kampl and Josko Gvardiol came close in quick succession, reports Xinhua news agency.

Leipzig dominated possession and attempted some long-range efforts, while Leverkusen defended deep and looked for counterattack opportunities.

The Werkself posed more danger in front of Leipzig’s area as Piero Hincapie’s header rattled the woodwork at the half-hour mark.

Leverkusen eventually scored the opener with 40 minutes gone when Moussa Diaby’s cutback pass allowed Hlozek to finish the job following a fast break.

Leipzig increased the pressure after the restart, but Christopher Nkunku pulled wide from a promising position in the 62nd minute, and goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky palmed away Timo Werner’s dangerous shot five minutes later.

Leipzig’s hopes of a comeback were dashed in the closing stages as Dominik Szaboszlai received his marching orders after conceding a penalty in the 86th minute. Amiri stepped up and kept his nerves from the spot to make it two.

“I’m very proud of the team. If you don’t play well, you must be willing to fight and suffer. The team was ready for it. It might not have been our best game, but the three points are the most important thing for us,” said Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso.

“It was a game we mustn’t lose, but we still lost. We started well and had a lot of control. Then at some point, we forgot to work properly towards the goal. We didn’t have enough speed and sometimes acted improperly,” said Leipzig coach Marco Rose.

Elsewhere, Union Berlin maintained its third place in the standings after seeing off Borussia Monchengladbach with Sheraldo Becker’s sole goal, while Freiburg secured its second straight win after crushing relegation-threatened Schalke 4-0.

–IANS

cs

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Lucknow gets 240 new Covid cases in 48 hrs
Next article
Wrestling mess: 'From podium to footpath', Vinesh Phogat shares 'disheartening' pic
This May Also Interest You
Sports

RFDL a great platform, as a club we look forward to it: FC Goa asst coach Gouramangi Singh

Sports

BWF extends ban on Russian, Belarusian players from competing in its international events

Technology

El Nino may spur deadly heat waves in India

News

Vishwanath Chatterjee says making the audience laugh is a performer's challenge

Lyrics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Lets Dance Chotu Motu Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde

Health & Lifestyle

US Supreme Court preserves access to abortion pill

News

Jake Gyllenhaal would 'love' to star in 'Fiddler on the Roof' on broadway

News

'Illusion' is inspired by Guru Randhawa's childhood crush

News

Shraddha Arya looks back as 'Kundali Bhagya' completes 1,500 episodes

Technology

Tim Cook inaugurates retail store in Delhi's Saket amid huge crowd

Sports

Night sessions brought forward half hour at French Open

News

Justin Bieber defends Frank Ocean after 'disappointing' Coachella headline set

News

Rohit Suchanti buys new house, turns interior designer for it

News

'Brilliant improviser, fully committed': Richard Madden can't stop praising PC

Health & Lifestyle

Suicide attempts by poison rose in US kids as young as 10 during pandemic

News

YRF unveils Pathaan x Tiger theme

Health & Lifestyle

Banned pesticides found in several parts of TN, govt to take action

Sports

IPL 2023: I am always involved in what needs to be done rather than thinking about result, says Dhoni

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US