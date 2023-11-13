Lithuania edges Poland in women's EuroBasket qualifier

Warsaw, Nov 13 (IANS) Poland’s women’s basketball team suffered a narrow 75-73 loss to Lithuania in overtime during the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket qualifier in Katowice.

Gintare Petronyte led the Lithuanian team with 25 points, while Stephanie Mavunga scored 18 for Poland, reports Xinhua.

After Lithuania’s strong start, Poland shifted the momentum, with Mavunga contributing five points to establish a 19-11 lead. Lithuania struggled against Poland’s defense, and the hosts appeared to control the game.

In the second quarter, Lithuania began to close the gap, and Julia Drop’s 3-pointer at the buzzer secured Poland a 42-32 lead at halftime.

Post-break, Rimantas Grigas’ team displayed remarkable skill. Sabriele Sulske equalized at 52-52 entering the final period, and soon after, she put Lithuania ahead with a long-range shot, as Poland’s effectiveness waned. The game remained tightly contested, with neither side able to secure a safe lead. As Lithuania missed a key shot in the final seconds, the match went into overtime tied at 66-all.

Gabija Meskonyte and Santa Baltkojiene propelled Lithuania to a strong start in overtime. Despite Poland’s efforts, they couldn’t equalize, resulting in a significant victory for Lithuania.

“In the first quarter we performed very well, then we felt pressure. The loss hurts us. We know that Lithuania is not a weak team. Unfortunately, they proved their quality in the match against us,” reflected Poland coach Karol Kowalewski after the game.

Lithuania now leads Group C with two wins. Poland and Belgium each have one victory, while Azerbaijan remains winless in the qualifiers.

The 2025 FIBA Women’s EuroBasket is scheduled from June 18 to 29, 2025, in the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, and Italy.

–IANS

bc/