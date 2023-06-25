scorecardresearch
Maharashtra Ironmen crowned champions of Premier Handball League

By Agency News Desk

Jaipur, June 25 (IANS) The Maharashtra Ironmen were crowned the champions of the first ever season of the Premier Handball League (PHL) after they secured victory against the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh in the final that ended 38-24 in their favour.

The Ironmen were thoroughly dominant in the final in which they put on an attacking masterclass.

The Grand Final of the inaugural season of the Premier Handball League was a highly anticipated clash between Maharashtra Ironmen and Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh. Both teams started the game on the front foot. 

The Maharashtra Ironmen however were more effective in attack in the early minutes of the game. Igor Chiseliov started the game like a man possessed as he was holding off challenges from the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh players with ease and was finding a way to score. A couple of stunning saves by Omid Reza in the Uttar Pradesh goal got his team back into the game. Mankesh Poonia of the Golden Eagles opened the scoring for his team as they started to find their feet in attack.

Sukhveer Singh Brar of the Golden Eagles also got into his attacking groove soon after as he was finding space to unleash shots. The Ironmen were rampant in attack however as Jalal Kiani, Ankit and Manjeet helped their team establish a slender lead. By the 15th minute mark the scores read 8-5 in favour of the Maharashtra Ironmen.

Maharashtra were looking to build on their slender lead as Chiseliov, Kiani and Sumit Ghanghas were proving too much to handle for the Golden Eagles players. Despite the best efforts of Omid Reza in the Uttar Pradesh goal the Golden Eagles were floundering to stem the flow of goals. Strikes from Harjinder Panjeta, Mankesh Poonia and Jyotiram Bhushan Shinde were proving to be crucial as the Golden Eagles were barely managing to stay within touching distance of the Ironmen.

Naveen Deshwal in the Maharashtra goal was also showcasing why he has been one of the standout keepers in the league as he made pivotal saves that allowed his team to extend their lead. While Naveen was putting on a masterclass in goal for the Ironmen, Jalal Kiani and Manjeet Kumar were supercharging their attack. The half came to an end soon after, as scores read 16-12 in favour of the Maharashtra Ironmen.

The Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh came out for the second half looking  to establish a foothold in the game. Sukhveer Singh Brar and Jyotiram Bhushan Shinde gave the Golden Eagles a fast start in the second half but the Maharashtra Ironmen upped the ante. Goals from Kiani, Ankit and Manjeet saw the Ironmen extend their lead further. Sumit Ghanghas and Igor Chiseliov were also supporting Kiani expertly as the Ironmen were attacking with devastating effect. Halfway through the second half the scores read 26-15 as the Maharashtra Ironmen had established an unassailable lead going into the last quarter of the game. The Golden Eagles players looked jilted and deflated.

