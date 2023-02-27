scorecardresearch
Maignan, Ibra return, Milan conquer Atalanta in Serie A

By News Bureau

Rome, Feb 27 (IANS) AC Milan registered their fourth consecutive win on all fronts as they cruised past Atalanta 2-0 in Serie A, with Mike Maignan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic back into action.

AC Milan entered San Siro with Maignan standing between the sticks, as the French goalkeeper hadn’t featured for the Rossoneri since last October and missed the World Cup due to a recurring calf injury, reports Xinhua news agency.

The home side broke the deadlock in the 25th minute with a stroke of luck as Theo Hernandez’s volley out of the box hit the upright, but it struck off goalie Juan Musso’s back and ricocheted into the net.

The Serie A defending champion dominated the game by creating a couple of chances and threw on Ibrahimovic in the 74th minute, it was the Swedish first appearance since last May after a knee surgery.

The Diavoli sealed the win before the whistle as Rafael Leao’s pass threaded through for Junior Messias who looped it over an on-rushing Musso.

With the win, AC Milan caught Inter Milan in second place with 47 points, as the Nerazzurri were stunned by Bologna 1-0 on a waterlogged pitch.

Elsewhere, Salernitana ended their losing streaking by humiliating Monza 3-0, and Udinese shared the spoils with Spezia at 2-2.

–IANS

cs

Rest of India squad for Irani Cup announced, Mayank to lead, Sarfaraz injured
Twitter lays off its product manager Esther Crawford
Entertainment Today

