Wednesday, December 20, 2023
WorldSports

Man City reach Club World Cup final with 3-0 win over Urawa Reds

By Agency News Desk

Jeddah, Dec 20 (IANS) Manchester City strolled into the final of the FIFA Club World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds here at the King Abdullah Sports City.

In a highly entertaining semifinal on Tuesday night, an own goal from Marius Hoibraten and fine strikes from Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva secured City’s safe passage through to the final in our first ever appearance at the tournament.

The victory sets up a global showpiece final against Brazilian side Fluminense on Friday, with City on the brink of creating more history after last season’s Treble success and subsequent UEFA Super Cup victory.

Should City win on Friday, they would become the first English team in history to hold the Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola can become the first manager to win the Club World Cup four times, and Kovacic can be the first player to win it with three different clubs, after his successes with Real Madrid and Chelsea.

–IANS

bc/

