Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan joins FC Barcelona on free transfer

Barcelona (Spain), June 26 (IANS) FC Barcelona on Monday confirmed the signing of Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan on a two-year deal as the midfielder’s contract with City expires at the end of June.

The 32-year-old leaves Manchester on the back of the treble-winning season, lifting the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies within the space of a month.

“FC Barcelona and Ilkay Gundogan have reached an agreement for the German international to sign for the Catalans now that his contract with Manchester City has ended. He will join for two seasons, through to June 30, 2025, with the option to stay for one more year. His buyout clause has been set at 400 million euros,” the La Liga club said in a statement.

Ilkay joined City from Borussia Dortmund in July 2016 and had the distinction of being Pep Guardiola’s first signing after the Catalan’s appointment as City manager.

During the course of his seven-year stay with the City, the German midfielder played a key role in what has proved the most successful period in the Club’s history, going on to make 304 appearances across all competitions and scoring 60 goals.

Appointed captain by his City peers at the outset of the 2022/23 campaign, Gundogan’s final game for the Club saw him captain the club to Champions League glory in Istanbul against Inter earlier this month.

“For me it has been a total privilege and pleasure to be part of Manchester City for the last seven years. Manchester has been my home and I have felt part of a very special family at City.

“I have been lucky to have experienced so many unforgettable moments in my time here and to have been captain for this extra special season has been the greatest experience of my career.

“I will carry City always in my heart. Once a blue, always a blue,” Gundogan told Manchester City website.