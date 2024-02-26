HomeWorldSports

Martinez reaches milestone as Inter crush Lecce

By Agency News Desk

Rome, Feb 26 (IANS) Lautaro Martinez took his total Serie A goal tally to 101 by bagging a brace as Inter Milan beat Lecce 4-0.

The Nerazzurri were in fearsome form with nine consecutive wins in all competitions, including a 1-0 UEFA Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid in midweek.

Martinez celebrated his century in the 15th minute when he collected from Kristjan Asllani and resisted a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge before sliding the ball home, reports Xinhua.

Davide Frattesi made it 2-0 in the 54th minute when the Italy international tapped Alexis Sanchez’s cross in from close range.

Martinez quickly rode the momentum two minutes later when the Argentinian fired home after Frattesi’s assist, before Stefan de Vrij headed in Federico Dimarco’s corner to make it 4-0.

With a game in hand, Inter still have a nine-point advantage over second-placed Juventus who registered a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Frosinone.

Dusan Vlahovic gave Juve an early lead, but Walid Cheddira and Marco Brescianini helped the away side turn it around, before Vlahovic’s curler made it 2-2 at half-time.

As the game seemed to be heading for a draw, an unexpected hero came to Juve’s rescue when Vlahovic flicked a corner to the back post, and Daniele Rugani swept in from a tight angle.

Elsewhere, AC Milan drew with Atalanta 1-1 as Rafael Leao’s early strike was wiped out by Teun Koopmeiners’s penalty.

Also on Sunday, Zito Luvumbo’s late equalizer helped Cagliari snatch a point against Napoli in a 1-1 draw.

–IANS

bc/

Previous article
Martha Stewart only wears swimsuits under her clothes
Next article
4th Test: Shoaib Bashir has bright future to be a good Test spinner, says Steven Finn
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In

About Glamsham.com

glamsham.com® (since 1999) is an English language news / information platform with an aim to connect with people with information about the entertainment industry.

FOLLOW US